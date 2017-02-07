The Modern-Day Artist’s Technology Toolkit

Acrylic artist, author, teacher and all-around color guru Chris Cozen gives us a one-on-one tutorial on how to use phone apps for better photo references in the spring 2017 issue of Acrylic Artist. Cozen reveals how she employs modern-day mobile or web applications to take her painting to the next level.

Is using technology to improve our art a groundbreaking move? Perhaps not. Employing non-traditional painting implements is not new to the art world. Projectors have been used to illuminate an image onto a canvas or wall to guide an artist for years. Today, computers are used to gently manipulate photo references to the extreme of creating more appealing compositions to guide a new painting. And don’t forget the camera—more often than not, artists list the camera as one of their go-to tools.

Step By Step

When Cozen told us that she uses a photo-editing app to help her create her art, we were intrigued. Read about how she evaluated and settled on her go-to app, and then follow along as she walks you through, step by step, putting the app to work in creating her art.

Creative Inspiration

