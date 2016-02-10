A New Beginning and New Art Classes

Well, I’ve decided that 2016 is going to be my pivotal year! With all of the heartache I experienced in 2015, I’m now starting a new chapter of my life. One thing I’ve learned through the process of entering middle age is that everything is subject to change. I’ve learned to embrace change, rather than fear it, and I’m looking forward to a new location, new opportunities, and many new adventures.

In the middle of March, I will be moving permanently to Naples, Florida. No longer will I be considered a “Snow Bird!” That was fun for a while, but now it’s time to settle down for the second half of my life, and find more personal time to be an artist. I have a million art projects beckoning me!

Changing isn’t easy, however. It has been very difficult saying goodbye to everything I’ve always known. My mom, my childhood home and now my home in Kansas are all becoming a part of my past. Now, I need to focus on the future, and create a new beginning. I’m not starting over, I’m finally taking everything I’ve learned, and expanding.

It’s hard to walk away from everything I have created in Kansas. My art studio has been such a joy to operate, and it was such a creative, safe place for so many people over the years. Yes, I could have kept it all going forever, but I feel the need for change. New horizons have been calling me for quite a while. Sometimes doing the right thing isn’t always the easy thing! I will miss it all terribly. I admit to having moments of “What the heck am I doing?” ringing in my ears, but it only takes a few moments of thinking about my place in Florida, and the art classes I teach at the Rookery Bay Learning Center to calm me down. I have a bright future awaiting me.

Many of my Kansas students will now be coming to take art classes in Florida, and I’m sure that they will find it as much of a fun adventure as I. Yes, our weekly routine will soon be gone, but new routines will be formed. Hopefully this can become a destination place for my friends to come and do art. I hope you will consider it as well. Florida is a very creative, inspirational place for artists!

I have three classes scheduled at Rookery Bay this spring. We’ll add more for the summer, once I get there and get settled, so please stay tuned! If you would like to join me in the warm weather of Florida, I would love to have you! Here are the art classes being offered.

Landscapes in Acrylic: March 21-25

Flowers and Nature in Colored Pencil: April 4-8

Drawing Animals in Graphite: April 18-22

For registration, go to: https://rookerybay.org/art-and-photo-event-list

Classes are held at the Rookery Bay Learning Center

300 Tower Road, Naples, FL 34113

Or email me at pollylee@aol.com for info

