Drawing Magazine, Winter 2017 Table of Contents

We’ve got drawing materials on our minds in the winter 2017 issue of Drawing magazine. We look at the pros and cons of common drawing media including graphite, charcoal, colored pencil and ballpoint pen. We also look at the work of several contemporary printmakers and learn the basics of printmaking processes including engraving, etching, drypoint and aquatint.
Our featured artists include David Morrison, Samantha Wall, Richard Pantell, Ellen Heck, Frederick Mershimer, Hiroki Morinoue and Andrew Raftery. A preview video of the issue is below, as well as a full list of articles. You can find your copy of the magazine here, or download a digital edition. You can also subscribe to Drawing.
Feature Articles
Beauty Underfoot
The colored pencil drawings of David Morrison reveal the complexity of natural objects. Interview by Austin R. Williams
How Different Materials Affect the Drawing Process
An instructor explains the advantages and limitations of drawing media and other tools. By Dan Gheno
Printmaking Today
Ellen Heck, Frederick Mershimer, Hiroki Morinoue and Andrew Raftery are united by a passion for printmaking. By Austin R. Williams
Intaglio Explained
We learn the basics of five intaglio printmaking processes. By Richard Pantell
Searching for the Self
The figure drawings of Samantha Wall explore identity, race and interior life. By John A. Parks
Columns
Material World: Painterly Prints—Monotype and Monoprint
By Sherry Camhy
First Marks: Opaque, Transparent or Translucent?
By Margaret Davidson
New and Notable: Sean Caulfield
By Michael Woodson