Drawing Magazine, Winter 2017 Table of Contents

We’ve got drawing materials on our minds in the winter 2017 issue of Drawing magazine. We look at the pros and cons of common drawing media including graphite, charcoal, colored pencil and ballpoint pen. We also look at the work of several contemporary printmakers and learn the basics of printmaking processes including engraving, etching, drypoint and aquatint.

Our featured artists include David Morrison, Samantha Wall, Richard Pantell, Ellen Heck, Frederick Mershimer, Hiroki Morinoue and Andrew Raftery. A preview video of the issue is below, as well as a full list of articles. You can find your copy of the magazine here, or download a digital edition. You can also subscribe to Drawing.

Feature Articles

Beauty Underfoot

The colored pencil drawings of David Morrison reveal the complexity of natural objects. Interview by Austin R. Williams

How Different Materials Affect the Drawing Process

An instructor explains the advantages and limitations of drawing media and other tools. By Dan Gheno

Printmaking Today

Ellen Heck, Frederick Mershimer, Hiroki Morinoue and Andrew Raftery are united by a passion for printmaking. By Austin R. Williams

Intaglio Explained

We learn the basics of five intaglio printmaking processes. By Richard Pantell

Searching for the Self

The figure drawings of Samantha Wall explore identity, race and interior life. By John A. Parks

Columns

Material World: Painterly Prints—Monotype and Monoprint

By Sherry Camhy

First Marks: Opaque, Transparent or Translucent?

By Margaret Davidson

New and Notable: Sean Caulfield

By Michael Woodson

