New and Notable: Christina Empedocles

Christina Empedocles (christinaempedocles.com) is the featured artist in the “New and Notable” column of the fall 2016 issue of Drawing. She draws in wax pencil, producing dense and meticulously rendered close-up views of subjects that include snapshots paper cutouts, flowers, birds and crumpled paper. Here, we’re pleased to present an extended selection of the artist’s interesting work. For an even wider selection, visit her website.

About the Artist:

Since graduating in 2008 from the California College of the Arts, in San Francisco, Christina Empedocles has exhibited her work in group and solo shows across the country, most recently in the exhibition “Bird in the Hand” at the Palo Alta Art Center, in California, earlier this year. For more information visit the artist’s website, christinaempedocles.com.

