New and Notable: Christina Empedocles

By: |

Christina Empedocles (christinaempedocles.com) is the featured artist in the “New and Notable” column of the fall 2016 issue of Drawing. She draws in wax pencil, producing dense and meticulously rendered close-up views of subjects that include snapshots paper cutouts, flowers, birds and crumpled paper. Here, we’re pleased to present an extended selection of the artist’s interesting work. For an even wider selection, visit her website.

Artist's Network | Christina Empedocles | 187 Hollywood Kisses

187 Hollywood Kisses, by Christina Empedocles, 2011, wax pencil, 22 x 17. All artwork this article courtesy the artist.

Artist's Network | Christina Empedocles | Black and White Rainbow

Black and White Rainbow 3, by Christina Empedocles, 2014, wax pencil, 37 x 29.

Artist's Network | Christina Empedocles | Nova 400

Nova 400, by Christina Empedocles, 2013, wax pencil, 22 x 28.

Artist's Network | Christina Empedocles | Tremendous

Tremendous, by Christina Empedocles, 2013, wax pencil, 22 x 28.

Artist's Network | Christina Empedocles | Water 3

Water 3, by Christina Empedocles, 2014, wax pencil, 8 x 8.

Artist's Network | Christina Empedocles | Unkempt 3

Unkempt 3, by Christina Empedocles, 2011, wax pencil, 14 x 14.

About the Artist:
Since graduating in 2008 from the California College of the Arts, in San Francisco, Christina Empedocles has exhibited her work in group and solo shows across the country, most recently in the exhibition “Bird in the Hand” at the Palo Alta Art Center, in California, earlier this year. For more information visit the artist’s website, christinaempedocles.com.

You may also like these articles:

COMMENT