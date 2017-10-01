Inktober 2017 Drawing Challenge | Draw, Share, Win!

Hello October! October means that it’s time for Inktober. What is Inktober? Inktober is a daily drawing challenge created by artist Jake Parker back in 2009. You can read our interview with him from last year’s challenge.

Taking on the Inktober 2017 Challenge

Each year Jake Parker releases an official prompt list. You’ll see the Inktober 2017 prompt list below. Save it, print it, keep it on your phone. The most important thing is just that you’re drawing! Anyone can be part of Inktober, you just need to grab a pen and get started.

First time doing the challenge and not sure where to start? Jake put together a video to help you participate in Inktober 2017 and years to come. Check it out:

Inktober 2016

More and more artists are participating in the drawing challenge every year. A ton of amazing art gets made every year. The hashtag on Instagram alone brought up over a million hits! So we wanted to do a little round up of some of the art that was created during last year’s Inktober challenge. Hopefully it inspires you to create your own!

A post shared by marcio gatica (@marciogatica) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

A post shared by Debanjonaa (@geekydiya) on Sep 27, 2017 at 3:57am PDT

A post shared by Yvonne | @the Netherlands (@see_love_create) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

A post shared by Manu López (@manuroudi) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

A post shared by Adri Amaya 🐰 (@adramayart) on Sep 20, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

A post shared by M I C H I K O (@michiko_design) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Inktober Giveaway

If you’re participating in Inktober you have the chance to win prizes! We’ll have four weekly prizes as well as a grand prize for one lucky winner.

As you post your Inktober art on Instagram, tag @artistsnetwork and make sure to use the official Inktober hashtags. We’ll announce the grand prize winner after October 31.

Draw, share and you could win!

You may also like these articles: