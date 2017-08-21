5 Solar Eclipse Artworks that are Out of This World!

Total Eclipse of the Art … on Instagram!
I promised I would scour through Instagram to find more incredible art to share with you, and I always try to keep my promises. With the epic solar eclipse on almost everyone’s radar, I thought it would be only fitting to share some “stellar” (not sorry for this pun) total solar eclipse art from a few Instagram artists.
So sit back, get your sun-protecting shades on and enjoy!
Pints and Paints
Cheers to #MotherNature for gifting our generation with what is sure to be a spectacular show on a Monday afternoon on Folly! That Tuesday 8/22 we’re holding a second #SOLARECLIPSE class at @stjamesgatefolly for those of you who missed the sign up for this week’s class. Grab your seats at PaintwithaBuzz.com! #whodoesnotlikeacoldcorona #eclipse2017 #paintbuzz @artbybriahna #corona #paint #paintparty #arttherapy #solareclipseart #art #paintclass #folly
A post shared by Paint With A Buzz (@paintwithabuzz) on
Big cheers to you, @paintwithabuzz! I totally want to partake in your next painting party.
Catch Some Sun-Tangle Rays
DAY 5 of The Great Solar Eclipse Arts & Crafts-a-palooza. Step 1 using black sharpies on cardstock, draw a circle on the paper and then wavy radiating lines from that circle. Step 2 Using fine tip and ultra-fine tip sharpies, make zentangle designs in each wave. Step 3 Color each wave using a transparent medium do you can still see the zentangle designs. We used crayons markers and chalk pastel. You could also use watercolors. #kidsart #eclipseart #solareclipseart #zentanglesart
A post shared by Kellie (@eclecticchicakellie) on
I am definitely feeling the zen in this zentangle eclipse. What about you?
An Astronomical Good Deal
In celebration of the upcoming total solar eclipse I will temporarily be offering my original framed 22″ x 28″ ‘Sisiutl’ scratchboard piece now for only $250.00! That’s $100 off! Link in bio.#framedart #scratchboard #scratchboardart #totalsolareclipse2017 #totalsolareclipse #solareclipseart #seaserpent #sisiutl #coloredscratchboard #tlingit #mythologicalbeasts #nativeamerican #nativeamericanmythology #northwestcoastindians #ocean #seascape #finishedart #artforsale #solareclipse
Awesome art AND at a discount: Count me in!
Scan Across this Sun
The pops of color against the black in this art piece are mesmerizing! Good thing we won’t hurt our eyes staring at this sun all day.
Light Up the Night
🌻”Flor De La Noche”🌑 🌻”Flower Of The Night”🌑 #WorkInProgress This is my own representation of the solar eclipse to come. Inspired by the grand and once in a life time oportunity of viewing the total solar eclipse that will travel right above my city!!😃 ☀▪•▪•▪•▪•▪•▪•▪•▪•▪•▪•▪•▪•▪•▪•▪•▪🌝 #SolarEclipse #Oregon #OregonArtist #SolarEclipse2017 #illustration #painting #ig_oregon #Latina #ArtLover #Art #galaxy #August21st #pintando #ArtLover #Colorful #PaintingOnCanvas #ExpressionOfTheMind #eclipsesolar2017 #acrylic #stars #Vibrant #ArtLife #universe #EclipseSolar #Arte #SolarEclipseArt #nightflower #OriginalArtWork
A post shared by G A R D E N I A •VARGAS• A R T (@gardeniav_art) on
If this piece of art is still in progress, I can’t wait to see what the final will look like!
Well, what do you think of these out-of-this-world artworks? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! And, if you are working on your own solar eclipse-inspired art, be sure to share it on Instagram and tag us @artistsnetwork.