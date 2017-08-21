5 Solar Eclipse Artworks that are Out of This World!

Total Eclipse of the Art … on Instagram!

I promised I would scour through Instagram to find more incredible art to share with you, and I always try to keep my promises. With the epic solar eclipse on almost everyone’s radar, I thought it would be only fitting to share some “stellar” (not sorry for this pun) total solar eclipse art from a few Instagram artists.

So sit back, get your sun-protecting shades on and enjoy!

Pints and Paints

Big cheers to you, @paintwithabuzz! I totally want to partake in your next painting party.

Catch Some Sun-Tangle Rays

I am definitely feeling the zen in this zentangle eclipse. What about you?

An Astronomical Good Deal

Awesome art AND at a discount: Count me in!

Scan Across this Sun

The eclipse painting is done! I’m now working on scanning it a section at a time… this sun is 10 scans. Whew! #solareclipse #eclipseart #eclipse2017 #sun #solareclipseart #lifeofanartist A post shared by The Art of Jennifer Lommers (@jenlo262) on Jun 2, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

The pops of color against the black in this art piece are mesmerizing! Good thing we won’t hurt our eyes staring at this sun all day.

Light Up the Night

If this piece of art is still in progress, I can’t wait to see what the final will look like!

Well, what do you think of these out-of-this-world artworks? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! And, if you are working on your own solar eclipse-inspired art, be sure to share it on Instagram and tag us @artistsnetwork.

