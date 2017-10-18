A Playful Palette Brought to You by Adobe

Digital palettes always sound promising in theory. However, three Adobe researchers — Masha Shugrina, Jingwan Lu and Stephen DiVerdi — aren’t impressed by previous efforts. Instead, they made their own version, which imitates a watercolor palette.

The product would replace Adobe’s traditional color picker. Called Playful Palette, it simulates the results possible with a real paint palette and provides beneficial digital effects. These include the ability to save infinite palettes for future use. Artists can also go back in time to edit a previous color choice.

Check out a quick demonstration of the new tool, below, and read on for more advantages of digital painting. Enjoy!

Perks of Digital

“As the artist paints, we see not only the history of colors used but also the palette-mixing dishes used to create each color,” says Shugrina.

She continues, “As the artist creates new mixing dishes or edits existing ones, the history is updated automatically. We index each mixing dish by the colors used to create it. The artist jumps to the relevant dish via the history wheel or by clicking colors directly on the painting.”

While practical, the new color picker is also beautiful. The artist places “color blobs” on the palette. As they puddle together, the artists blend or push them into varying values of the hue.

These techniques make it easy to create reflections and shadows. But they’re also an indication of the real research that went into the product. The group spent time with working artists in a pilot study, both before and after creating Playful Palette, and their attention and dedication to the project shows.

See You can peruse through more of the digital art from this article in Watercolor Artist‘s December issue.

Have you experimented with the Playful Palette from Adobe? If so, do you have any tips to share? Tell us in the comments!

