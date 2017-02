Pastel Journal is pleased to share a video preview of our April 2017 issue featuring the talents of the top award and category winners in the 18th Annual Pastel 100 Competition.

Also included in the April issue—available at northlightshop.com and on newsstands March 7th: exclusive interviews with 30 prizewinning artists, insight from the Pastel 100 jurors, how to paint with green and more. Get your copy today!

Don’t miss your chance to enter next year’s competition!

