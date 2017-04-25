Splash 19 Winners Announced

Congratulations to the 126 artists selected for North Light Books’ 2017 watercolor competition Splash 19: Illusion of Light! If you see your name below, please check your email for instructions on next steps. You will receive an email from us with the subject line “Splash 19 Winner Notification” no later than Friday, May 19th.

SPLASH 19 WINNERS LIST

  1. Alexander, Kathleen – Mangos and Japanese White-Eye
  2. Amsellem, David – Bliss
  3. Angelos, Mina – The Dining Room
  4. Barnum, Joanna – Escape Velocity
  5. Becker, Marnie – Maggie
  6. Brabec-King, Cindy – Nets Cast on the Other Side; Perk Up
  7. Bratton, Robert – “Hello, is Someone There?”
  8. Brown, Cara – Hallelujah
  9. Case, Lana – Anointed
  10. Chandler, Marsha – Blueberries and Lemons
  11. Chang, Chaio-i – Windmill
  12. Chen, Jia Ling – In Rain, Sandiaoling
  13. Chew, Marvin – Red Floor, Bedok South Wet Market
  14. Chien, Chung Wei – The Last Sunshine is Still Warm
  15. Collins, Kathy – River Bend
  16. Cox, David – Summer Nastrurtiums
  17. Creel, Carol – Marbles in Crystal Bowl
  18. Cretney, Brenda – Eye On the Ball
  19. Cyrex Ducote, Denice –Party of Three
  20. Dentinger, Ric – Comfort Tractor
  21. Dorsey, Jackie – Georgia Theatre
  22. Eldridge, L.S. – Tooled Up
  23. Espinoza, Juan José – Windows to the Soul
  24. Fenton, Sandra – Griffin, Iggy and Chloe
  25. Ferris, Lynn – Slow
  26. Flatt, Graham – The Vista
  27. Fogel, Susan Hope – 68th Street
  28. Fox, Ryan – Old Town Philly
  29. Fry, Cheri –Lionell and Old Blue
  30. Gauthier, Carla – What We Worship
  31. George, Kathie – If This is Wrong, I don’t Wanna Be Right
  32. Goldman, Ken – Life Class
  33. Granger, Michael – Duveneck House at Hidden Villa, CA
  34. Habets, Peggi – Dawn
  35. Haley, David – Bee No. 6
  36. Harkins, Nancy – The Porch of the Ash Mill Farm
  37. Haverty, Grace – The Soloist
  38. Haywood, Kerry – “Tosh”
  39. Hedderich, Tom – Old Plymouth
  40. Heidler, Karen – Silent Light
  41. Henry, Mike – Morning Ride with Mr. Hastings
  42. Hicks, Joyce – Sunday is a Day of Rest
  43. Hillsbery, Carole – Morning Paper
  44. Holscher, Pat – The Lunch Bunch
  45. Holter, Michael – Putting Up Her Hair
  46. Hopf, Mary – Night Heron
  47. Huang, Jasmine – Yellow Roses
  48. Hunkel, Cary – Stripes…and More Stripes
  49. Hunter, Lance – Ephemeral
  50. Jablokow, Peter – Scissor Bridge
  51. Jefferson, Lisa – Willow Reflections
  52. Josloff, Marc – Boy on a Scooter
  53. Jurick, Kristina – Midday Heat, Morocco
  54. Keith, Susan  – Catching the Morning Rays
  55. Kho, Choon Lee – Pull and Push
  56. Kim, Youngran – My Daughter Ayoul
  57. Kingdon, Ona – A Penny for your Thoughts
  58. Krupinski, Chris  – Illumination
  59. Lamothe, Marie – Passionate Penoy
  60. Lang, Karen – September Roses
  61. Larkins, Kathryn Keller – Mirage
  62. Larsen, Valerie – Paddock Walk
  63. Lawruk, David  – Fleurieu Gums
  64. Lee, Hyoung Jun – People on the Street
  65. Liang, Wendy – Winter
  66. Mack, David Neil – St. Bernadette; Lost Horizons
  67. Maimon, Yael – Feral
  68. Matsick, Anni  – Sweet Dreams; Girl in White Hat
  69. McCracken, Laurin – Silver Cherries, Pears and Magnolia
  70. McDermott, Mark – The Art Lover
  71. McEwan, Angus – Tea Break
  72. Meuse, Kimberly – Cream Peonies
  73. Mimura, Muriel Elliott – Alma with Monarchs
  74. Misencik-Bunn, Christine – Emmerson
  75. Morgan, Diane – I Coulda Had a V-8
  76. nichols, r mike – Urban Study 4
  77. Nishino, Akihiro – #01
  78. Nunno, Judy – Lemon Cello
  79. Ohara, Setsuko – First Museum Visit
  80. Oliver, Roberta – 5th Avenue Carousel
  81. Oliver, Tim – Out on N. County Road 2000
  82. O’Neill, Catherine – Just As we Left It
  83. Ong, Kim Seng – Temple Street, Singapore
  84. Paratore, Gay – The Duesenberg
  85. Pate, Monika – Grapes and Glass
  86. Perez, Luis F. – Heading East
  87. Plucker, Anita – Snowbound
  88. Qualey, Erica – Melting Into Spring
  89. Reynolds, Colleen – Old School
  90. Rider, Judy – Made in China Town IV
  91. Ridge, Michael – Ascending
  92. Rifkin, Dorrie – BBKings
  93. Rimpo, April – Lunch with Champagne
  94. Rogone, Anthony – Batik Blossoms
  95. Rotach, Marlin – Shared Hearts
  96. Roush, Kimberly – Gracie
  97. Rowland, Charles – In the Port of Marseille
  98. Saltzman, Judy – Back in Time
  99. Schaller, Thomas W. – Memorial Day
  100. Smith, David R.  – Autumn Light
  101. Spann, Susanna – Jewels of Coquina Beach
  102. Spino, Frank  – Citrus Squared
  103. Stephens, Richard – Stone Creek Ranch
  104. Stetz, Ken  – Heading Home
  105. Stickel, Sean – NYC Drive-By Color
  106. Stickel, David – “Room with a View – Duomo of Milan”
  107. Stocke, Ron – Morning Light Prague
  108. Strohschein, Sandra – “Afternoon on Lake Michigan”
  109. Suz Chiang, Tan – Song of the City #3
  110. Swenson, Brenda – Joshua
  111. Thomer, Susannah – Blue Rain
  112. Tianya, Zhou – Ritual
  113. Tough, Brittney – Between Shadow and Light
  114. Towle, Sharon – Tulip Shadows
  115. Tse, Rainbow – After Work 2
  116. Tunseth, Dee – Escalera a La Villita
  117. Turner Beletic, Anne – Seattle Girl
  118. Vessellii, Al – Wet
  119. Waller, Carrie – 5 o’clock Shadow
  120. Wang, Wen-Cong – Old Man in the Sun
  121. Ward-Wolford, Lois – Checking Out the Show
  122. Warren, Soon – Southern Magnola and Teapot
  123. Werneck, Daniela – The Girl With the Popcorn Dress
  124. Witte, Bob  – Sun Kissed
  125. Wood, Anita – Red Rider
  126. Yasuoka, Keiko – A Special Night

