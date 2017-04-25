Splash 19 Winners Announced

Congratulations to the 126 artists selected for North Light Books’ 2017 watercolor competition Splash 19: Illusion of Light! If you see your name below, please check your email for instructions on next steps. You will receive an email from us with the subject line “Splash 19 Winner Notification” no later than Friday, May 19th.

Alexander, Kathleen – Mangos and Japanese White-Eye Amsellem, David – Bliss Angelos, Mina – The Dining Room Barnum, Joanna – Escape Velocity Becker, Marnie – Maggie Brabec-King, Cindy – Nets Cast on the Other Side; Perk Up Bratton, Robert – “Hello, is Someone There?” Brown, Cara – Hallelujah Case, Lana – Anointed Chandler, Marsha – Blueberries and Lemons Chang, Chaio-i – Windmill Chen, Jia Ling – In Rain, Sandiaoling Chew, Marvin – Red Floor, Bedok South Wet Market Chien, Chung Wei – The Last Sunshine is Still Warm Collins, Kathy – River Bend Cox, David – Summer Nastrurtiums Creel, Carol – Marbles in Crystal Bowl Cretney, Brenda – Eye On the Ball Cyrex Ducote, Denice –Party of Three Dentinger, Ric – Comfort Tractor Dorsey, Jackie – Georgia Theatre Eldridge, L.S. – Tooled Up Espinoza, Juan José – Windows to the Soul Fenton, Sandra – Griffin, Iggy and Chloe Ferris, Lynn – Slow Flatt, Graham – The Vista Fogel, Susan Hope – 68th Street Fox, Ryan – Old Town Philly Fry, Cheri –Lionell and Old Blue Gauthier, Carla – What We Worship George, Kathie – If This is Wrong, I don’t Wanna Be Right Goldman, Ken – Life Class Granger, Michael – Duveneck House at Hidden Villa, CA Habets, Peggi – Dawn Haley, David – Bee No. 6 Harkins, Nancy – The Porch of the Ash Mill Farm Haverty, Grace – The Soloist Haywood, Kerry – “Tosh” Hedderich, Tom – Old Plymouth Heidler, Karen – Silent Light Henry, Mike – Morning Ride with Mr. Hastings Hicks, Joyce – Sunday is a Day of Rest Hillsbery, Carole – Morning Paper Holscher, Pat – The Lunch Bunch Holter, Michael – Putting Up Her Hair Hopf, Mary – Night Heron Huang, Jasmine – Yellow Roses Hunkel, Cary – Stripes…and More Stripes Hunter, Lance – Ephemeral Jablokow, Peter – Scissor Bridge Jefferson, Lisa – Willow Reflections Josloff, Marc – Boy on a Scooter Jurick, Kristina – Midday Heat, Morocco Keith, Susan – Catching the Morning Rays Kho, Choon Lee – Pull and Push Kim, Youngran – My Daughter Ayoul Kingdon, Ona – A Penny for your Thoughts Krupinski, Chris – Illumination Lamothe, Marie – Passionate Penoy Lang, Karen – September Roses Larkins, Kathryn Keller – Mirage Larsen, Valerie – Paddock Walk Lawruk, David – Fleurieu Gums Lee, Hyoung Jun – People on the Street Liang, Wendy – Winter Mack, David Neil – St. Bernadette; Lost Horizons Maimon, Yael – Feral Matsick, Anni – Sweet Dreams; Girl in White Hat McCracken, Laurin – Silver Cherries, Pears and Magnolia McDermott, Mark – The Art Lover McEwan, Angus – Tea Break Meuse, Kimberly – Cream Peonies Mimura, Muriel Elliott – Alma with Monarchs Misencik-Bunn, Christine – Emmerson Morgan, Diane – I Coulda Had a V-8 nichols, r mike – Urban Study 4 Nishino, Akihiro – #01 Nunno, Judy – Lemon Cello Ohara, Setsuko – First Museum Visit Oliver, Roberta – 5th Avenue Carousel Oliver, Tim – Out on N. County Road 2000 O’Neill, Catherine – Just As we Left It Ong, Kim Seng – Temple Street, Singapore Paratore, Gay – The Duesenberg Pate, Monika – Grapes and Glass Perez, Luis F. – Heading East Plucker, Anita – Snowbound Qualey, Erica – Melting Into Spring Reynolds, Colleen – Old School Rider, Judy – Made in China Town IV Ridge, Michael – Ascending Rifkin, Dorrie – BBKings Rimpo, April – Lunch with Champagne Rogone, Anthony – Batik Blossoms Rotach, Marlin – Shared Hearts Roush, Kimberly – Gracie Rowland, Charles – In the Port of Marseille Saltzman, Judy – Back in Time Schaller, Thomas W. – Memorial Day Smith, David R. – Autumn Light Spann, Susanna – Jewels of Coquina Beach Spino, Frank – Citrus Squared Stephens, Richard – Stone Creek Ranch Stetz, Ken – Heading Home Stickel, Sean – NYC Drive-By Color Stickel, David – “Room with a View – Duomo of Milan” Stocke, Ron – Morning Light Prague Strohschein, Sandra – “Afternoon on Lake Michigan” Suz Chiang, Tan – Song of the City #3 Swenson, Brenda – Joshua Thomer, Susannah – Blue Rain Tianya, Zhou – Ritual Tough, Brittney – Between Shadow and Light Towle, Sharon – Tulip Shadows Tse, Rainbow – After Work 2 Tunseth, Dee – Escalera a La Villita Turner Beletic, Anne – Seattle Girl Vessellii, Al – Wet Waller, Carrie – 5 o’clock Shadow Wang, Wen-Cong – Old Man in the Sun Ward-Wolford, Lois – Checking Out the Show Warren, Soon – Southern Magnola and Teapot Werneck, Daniela – The Girl With the Popcorn Dress Witte, Bob – Sun Kissed Wood, Anita – Red Rider Yasuoka, Keiko – A Special Night

Cover image: The Moscow Nocturne No. 3 | Chien Chung-Wei |Transparent watercolor on 140-lb. (300gsm) rough Arches, 11″ x 15″ (28cm x 38cm)

