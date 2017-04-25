Splash 19 Winners Announced

Congratulations to the 126 artists selected for North Light Books’ 2017 watercolor competition Splash 19: Illusion of Light! If you see your name below, please check your email for instructions on next steps. You will receive an email from us with the subject line “Splash 19 Winner Notification” no later than Friday, May 19th.
SPLASH 19 WINNERS LIST
- Alexander, Kathleen – Mangos and Japanese White-Eye
- Amsellem, David – Bliss
- Angelos, Mina – The Dining Room
- Barnum, Joanna – Escape Velocity
- Becker, Marnie – Maggie
- Brabec-King, Cindy – Nets Cast on the Other Side; Perk Up
- Bratton, Robert – “Hello, is Someone There?”
- Brown, Cara – Hallelujah
- Case, Lana – Anointed
- Chandler, Marsha – Blueberries and Lemons
- Chang, Chaio-i – Windmill
- Chen, Jia Ling – In Rain, Sandiaoling
- Chew, Marvin – Red Floor, Bedok South Wet Market
- Chien, Chung Wei – The Last Sunshine is Still Warm
- Collins, Kathy – River Bend
- Cox, David – Summer Nastrurtiums
- Creel, Carol – Marbles in Crystal Bowl
- Cretney, Brenda – Eye On the Ball
- Cyrex Ducote, Denice –Party of Three
- Dentinger, Ric – Comfort Tractor
- Dorsey, Jackie – Georgia Theatre
- Eldridge, L.S. – Tooled Up
- Espinoza, Juan José – Windows to the Soul
- Fenton, Sandra – Griffin, Iggy and Chloe
- Ferris, Lynn – Slow
- Flatt, Graham – The Vista
- Fogel, Susan Hope – 68th Street
- Fox, Ryan – Old Town Philly
- Fry, Cheri –Lionell and Old Blue
- Gauthier, Carla – What We Worship
- George, Kathie – If This is Wrong, I don’t Wanna Be Right
- Goldman, Ken – Life Class
- Granger, Michael – Duveneck House at Hidden Villa, CA
- Habets, Peggi – Dawn
- Haley, David – Bee No. 6
- Harkins, Nancy – The Porch of the Ash Mill Farm
- Haverty, Grace – The Soloist
- Haywood, Kerry – “Tosh”
- Hedderich, Tom – Old Plymouth
- Heidler, Karen – Silent Light
- Henry, Mike – Morning Ride with Mr. Hastings
- Hicks, Joyce – Sunday is a Day of Rest
- Hillsbery, Carole – Morning Paper
- Holscher, Pat – The Lunch Bunch
- Holter, Michael – Putting Up Her Hair
- Hopf, Mary – Night Heron
- Huang, Jasmine – Yellow Roses
- Hunkel, Cary – Stripes…and More Stripes
- Hunter, Lance – Ephemeral
- Jablokow, Peter – Scissor Bridge
- Jefferson, Lisa – Willow Reflections
- Josloff, Marc – Boy on a Scooter
- Jurick, Kristina – Midday Heat, Morocco
- Keith, Susan – Catching the Morning Rays
- Kho, Choon Lee – Pull and Push
- Kim, Youngran – My Daughter Ayoul
- Kingdon, Ona – A Penny for your Thoughts
- Krupinski, Chris – Illumination
- Lamothe, Marie – Passionate Penoy
- Lang, Karen – September Roses
- Larkins, Kathryn Keller – Mirage
- Larsen, Valerie – Paddock Walk
- Lawruk, David – Fleurieu Gums
- Lee, Hyoung Jun – People on the Street
- Liang, Wendy – Winter
- Mack, David Neil – St. Bernadette; Lost Horizons
- Maimon, Yael – Feral
- Matsick, Anni – Sweet Dreams; Girl in White Hat
- McCracken, Laurin – Silver Cherries, Pears and Magnolia
- McDermott, Mark – The Art Lover
- McEwan, Angus – Tea Break
- Meuse, Kimberly – Cream Peonies
- Mimura, Muriel Elliott – Alma with Monarchs
- Misencik-Bunn, Christine – Emmerson
- Morgan, Diane – I Coulda Had a V-8
- nichols, r mike – Urban Study 4
- Nishino, Akihiro – #01
- Nunno, Judy – Lemon Cello
- Ohara, Setsuko – First Museum Visit
- Oliver, Roberta – 5th Avenue Carousel
- Oliver, Tim – Out on N. County Road 2000
- O’Neill, Catherine – Just As we Left It
- Ong, Kim Seng – Temple Street, Singapore
- Paratore, Gay – The Duesenberg
- Pate, Monika – Grapes and Glass
- Perez, Luis F. – Heading East
- Plucker, Anita – Snowbound
- Qualey, Erica – Melting Into Spring
- Reynolds, Colleen – Old School
- Rider, Judy – Made in China Town IV
- Ridge, Michael – Ascending
- Rifkin, Dorrie – BBKings
- Rimpo, April – Lunch with Champagne
- Rogone, Anthony – Batik Blossoms
- Rotach, Marlin – Shared Hearts
- Roush, Kimberly – Gracie
- Rowland, Charles – In the Port of Marseille
- Saltzman, Judy – Back in Time
- Schaller, Thomas W. – Memorial Day
- Smith, David R. – Autumn Light
- Spann, Susanna – Jewels of Coquina Beach
- Spino, Frank – Citrus Squared
- Stephens, Richard – Stone Creek Ranch
- Stetz, Ken – Heading Home
- Stickel, Sean – NYC Drive-By Color
- Stickel, David – “Room with a View – Duomo of Milan”
- Stocke, Ron – Morning Light Prague
- Strohschein, Sandra – “Afternoon on Lake Michigan”
- Suz Chiang, Tan – Song of the City #3
- Swenson, Brenda – Joshua
- Thomer, Susannah – Blue Rain
- Tianya, Zhou – Ritual
- Tough, Brittney – Between Shadow and Light
- Towle, Sharon – Tulip Shadows
- Tse, Rainbow – After Work 2
- Tunseth, Dee – Escalera a La Villita
- Turner Beletic, Anne – Seattle Girl
- Vessellii, Al – Wet
- Waller, Carrie – 5 o’clock Shadow
- Wang, Wen-Cong – Old Man in the Sun
- Ward-Wolford, Lois – Checking Out the Show
- Warren, Soon – Southern Magnola and Teapot
- Werneck, Daniela – The Girl With the Popcorn Dress
- Witte, Bob – Sun Kissed
- Wood, Anita – Red Rider
- Yasuoka, Keiko – A Special Night
Cover image: The Moscow Nocturne No. 3 | Chien Chung-Wei |Transparent watercolor on 140-lb. (300gsm) rough Arches, 11″ x 15″ (28cm x 38cm)
