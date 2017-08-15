3 Things You Need To Become An Accomplished Artist

Mary Whyte is a historian. Her watercolor paintings (mostly portraits) tell stories of individual Americans, documenting the truth of their daily lives in artworks that could stand on their own–even without the meanings behind them.

There is without question strength in the composition, color and balance, but there is also an individual–the subject, if you will. Look at a painting and you’ll see culture; look closely and you may see yourself or someone you know.

Above: Artist Mary Whyte’s Labor of Love, from CBS News

Our Interview with Mary Whyte

We recently asked Mary: “When someone comes to you and wants to learn how to paint, what’s the first thing you tell him/her?” She was kind enough to share some valuable tips.

“When beginning artists come to me and tell me that they want to learn to paint, I tell them the very first thing they must do is learn how to draw. Drawing is absolutely essential to becoming a successful artist. So draw as much as you can, especially from life! Take a small sketchbook with you everywhere, and sketch everyday observations–your family, the dogs running at the park, the people in the waiting area at the dentist’s office, or the clutter on your kitchen table. Your sketchbook will become your daily journal, and bring you up the learning curve to becoming an artist faster than any other means. Drawing from life will hone your eye for proportion, perspective, composition, shape, line and value, and give you a greater understanding how form is described by light.”

Mary shared more in a Q&A with The Artist’s Magazine: The Artist’s Magazine: What’s the best advice about painting you’ve ever received?

Mary Whyte: Try to focus on one area, and don’t try to paint everything. When artists are young, they try to paint everything in an attempt to emulate artists they admire. They want to paint florals, sunsets, figures–everything that they see and are inspired by. It can be difficult to market one’s work when the audience doesn’t have a handle on what your style is, so it’s important to find what you do well and do it. Essential Tools? TAM: What’s one tool you can’t live without?

MW: My kolinsky brush. As a watercolorist, it’s my most critical tool. I actually designed the one I use–it’s available at www.artxpress.com. It really holds the paint well and is well-suited for my style of painting. Unique Ways of Working TAM: Is there anything in the way you work that another watercolorist would find surprising?

MW: Most of my students are surprised that I work upright, almost completely vertical, rather than working flat. Working vertical allows me to work large–when working flat, you can only work as large as your arm can reach–and gives me more control over my washes. It also allows me to step back and look at my work from a distance. TAM: What is the one thing an artist should keep in mind when beginning a painting?

MW: Be absolutely sure of your concept, regardless of medium or subject. You need to have one very clear, concise, simple concept. Don't deviate from it, because if you do, your painting will become muddy and unclear. Great advice! Mary added that she tells her students that they need three things to become accomplished artists: Something to say The ability to say it The courage to do it

