Paint a Sunset in 10 Simple Steps: A Watercolor Demo

In the June 2010 issue of Watercolor Artist, Sterling Edwards demonstrated how to paint five different types of skies. Here, he shows you step by step how to paint a glorious sunset in 10 simple steps.

Sterling Edwards has been studying watercolor for more than 20 years. He teaches workshops and seminars throughout the United States and Canada, and has a line of full-length instructional DVDs. He’s a signature member of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour, and his paintings are in private and corporate collections worldwide. He works from his home studio in Hendersonville, North Carolina. He is the author of two DVDS: Luminous Watercolor with Sterling Edwards: The Wooded Landscape and Luminous Watercolor with Sterling Edwards: The Evening Landscape.

