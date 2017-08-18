When you get the opportunity to go behind the scenes with paint-makers and manufacturers–you take it! Explore Winsor & Newton’s “Art Machines,” which pull back the curtain to reveal the company’s unique investment in craftsmanship, research and development of premium paints.

Leading the Resistance

Let’s look at how paint viscosity is tested by Winsor & Newton to ensure outstanding consistency in every batch. It’s a chance to go behind the scenes at their London laboratory as they work to establish the right paint resistance. So watch for yourself a specially made video all about the rigorous analysis of their Professional Acrylic range.

In the last post, we saw how Winsor & Newton deliver the correct colour stability in their paints. Viscosity involves a different kind of machine precision to achieve the right texture, with tests to analyze the resistance of the paint and the effect it leaves on the canvas.

To test for viscosity, paint is added to a small container. The viscometer spindle is then lowered into the paint to a pre-set depth. While moving at a predetermined speed the viscometer measures the resistance of the spindle turning in the paint. And that gives the resistance–or viscosity–reading.

This video is the latest in a series showing the precision and intent that Winsor & Newton put into the materials you use. You may be passionate about paint, but do you know how it’s made? Winsor & Newton offers an insightful glimpse into what goes on behind the scenes by showing the test in action, as the spindle revolves inside the paint to determine the perfect texture.

Thanks to extensive research and development, Winsor & Newton ensure the production of precisely engineered paints at their London laboratory. They’re committed to innovation throughout the process, developing the colours we need as artists.

Experts in colour at Winsor & Newton, known as “colour men,” work to ensure absolute quality and definition in these new paints. Cooperating with an in-house artist, they refine and test colours again and again before it can be put forward as a final product.

Acrylic paint is made in four steps. It begins with combining the pigment and wetting agent to make pigment paste. This is followed by adding beads to grind the pigment. This ground paste then has water and emulsion added to form the acrylic. Finally, air is removed from the paint and a high-quality acrylic mix is produced. Winsor & Newton Professional Acrylic paint has a slightly longer working time due to a specially formulated binder that is added during the process. This means that the paint is slower to form a skin on the outside surface, giving you extra time to refine your work.

This is just one of the ways Winsor & Newton guarantee exceptional quality in their Professional Acrylic range. Check out their other test videos and discover more about their pursuit of perfection.

You may also like these articles: