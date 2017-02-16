Ideas for Using Transfer Paper on Multiple Surfaces

Until this week, I’d never have guessed transfer paper would open up so many possibilities for creative play. In her book, Hello Happiness, Kim Geiser shares several techniques for taking an illustration on paper and transferring it onto a variety of surfaces including fabric and art canvas. Because Hello Happiness is all about spreading joy into the world, being able to spread her positive messages in a variety of ways makes it easy, and that includes messages beyond simply those on paper.

To start doing my part in spreading happiness via Kim’s super cute illustrations, I wanted to experiment with transferring an image onto watercolor paper, onto fabric I could embroider, onto stamp-carving material and onto cardstock with the intent of doing some paper cutting. The illustrations you’ll see here all came from her book, which I printed out as photocopies to begin. The coloring pages are perforated, so it’s easy to tear them out and either color away the stress of the day or, use them as a template on something else, like I’m going to do.

Transfer paper comes in various sizes and you can even get it in white for transferring onto dark surfaces. I used Loew Cornell Grey Transfer Paper. It came with four 9″ x 13″ (228mm x 330mm) sheets.

Transferring an Image onto Watercolor Paper

Transferring an Image onto Fabric

Transferring an Image onto Stamp Carving Material

Transferring an Image onto Cardstock

If you like these happy messages and you love spreading joy to others, I recommend Hello Happiness: An Adult Coloring Book for Living Your Happily Ever After by Kim Geiser.

Stamping and stenciling are both forms of image transfer and you knew this, but did you know there’s an easy and effective way to do both using watercolor? See this video for specifics.

Save

You may also like these articles: