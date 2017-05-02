8 Reasons You Should Enter the Annual Art Competition Now!

So, you’re an artist.

CONGRATULATIONS! We love you already!

The Artist’s Magazine is now accepting entries for our 34th annual art competition, and I can probably read your mind. Watch me.

You’re probably thinking…why should I enter? What chance do I have at winning? How can this help motivate me? What others ways can I get my work noticed?

Impressed?

Well fear not, because I have just the answer(s) for you!

Here are all of the ways you WIN by entering the Annual Art Competition!

1. Get that paper!

When you enter the Annual Art Competition, you have the opportunity to win up to $2500. This is not a drill. $2500. Think of all of the supplies you could buy!

2. Be In Print!

Do you remember what it felt like the first time you saw a work of art in print, and you fell in love with it? What if that work of art was yours?

If your art wins a prize number or honorable mention, it will be printed in our January/February 2018 issue. Don’t worry, we’ll send you two copies, so you can cut out one and put it on your fridge if you want!

3. Maximum Exposure!

The Artist’s Magazine is read across the globe. With six winners in five different categories, there are 30 opportunities for people to see your work in Australia, England, Japan, Germany…we could go on. Basically, point to somewhere on the map, and your work could be seen there!

4. Be a Finalist!

Along with the 30 winners in the competition, we also select several finalists in each category. But wait! There’s more!…

5. Be Featured in Competition Spotlight!

…From that list of finalists, we choose nine to be featured in our “Competition Spotlight” column in the magazine. That’s nine more opportunities for you to be printed in our issues!

6. Artist of the Month!

ALSO from the lists of finalists, we choose 12 to be featured on our website as artist’s of the month throughout the entire year!

7. Students!

If you feel like you’re more of a beginner, don’t worry. We have room for you, and we love you just as much! Our Student Competition is for any artist who is new to the art world, hoping for a little exposure! We have 15 total winners in the Student competition portion, and they’re all published in our December 2017 issue!

8. We finally get to see YOU!

We cannot begin to count how often we’ve found an artist from our competition that we’ve loved so much and choose to do a feature on them later in the magazine, or include them in one of our many columns. Showing us what you’ve worked on gives you so many opportunities to be seen by us well after the competition ends!

We love this competition because it gives us an opportunity to feel connected with the readers and artists all over the world! We cannot wait to see what you send us, so click here to enter the competition now!

