Are You a Beginning Artist? Here is What You Need to Know

Beginning Artist Education 101

From Sept. 10-16, help us celebrate National Arts in Education Week, during which “the field of arts education joins together in communities across the country to tell the story of the impact of the transformative power of the arts in education.”

Whether you are a beginning artist who decided to turn your passion for art into action, or a veteran who wants to explore a new medium, knowing exactly where to start can be a challenge. But don’t worry, artists. You’ve come to the right place!

Below is a list of five educational guides jam-packed with just-starting-out goodies, from learning painting mistakes to avoid to trying your hand at the basics of drawing. These articles are great for understanding the fundamentals of painting and drawing so you can begin your new artistic journey.

And, if you really want to master the art of painting and drawing, then you’ll love our North Light Book, The Absolute Beginner’s Big Book of Drawing and Painting. This comprehensive resource includes more than 100 lessons to help novice artists improve their craft, including instruction on composition, value, perspective and more. Enjoy!

Conquer Common Painting Blunders

We all know practice makes perfect. But, with practice also comes trial and error. Lucky for you, we’ve listed eight of the most common mistakes to avoid when learning how to paint. Discover what they are, and how to overcome them, here.

Put Your Art in Perspective

An essential skill to learn as a beginning artist, whether drawing or painting, is perspective. If you want to achieve three-dimensional art, knowing perspective is key, including how to find the horizon line, determine the vanishing point and an overview of linear perspective. Here is what you need to know.

Get Started in Painting, the Right Way

Beginner painting is all about getting started the right way. In order to be successful, you must consider these three things: your surface, brush and palette. Once you feel at ease with the materials, you can start having fun. Get started here.

Try Drawing Tips for Beginners

When it comes to learning how to draw, introductory lessons, tutorials and demonstrations are great for enhancing your skillset and producing better drawings. Check out these three tips perfect for drawing newbies.

Find the Right Medium

With so many mediums available, how do you know which one to choose? Well, to be honest, selecting the “right” one is simply a matter of preference. And, if you are indecisive like me, then this handy list of pros and cons for some of the most common painting mediums can certainly make your decision easier.

More Beginner Articles to Read

Still craving more tips and tricks geared toward beginner artists? Then you will want to check these out:

Share some of your favorite beginning artist advice in the comments below. And, be sure to tag @artistsnetwork on Instagram to let us know how you are celebrating National Arts in Education Week (#BecauseOfArtsEd). Happy art-making, artists!

You may also like these articles: