An Artist’s Response to Climate Change | The Planet Needs Our Help

Climate change is a hot topic of conversation that draws many opinions from all sides. Celebrated sculptor Lorenzo Quinn’s response to the ongoing debate was, well, larger than life.

Lorenzo Quinn’s large art installation titled Support is in response to the planet’s ever-changing climate. The subject — two massive hands helping hold Venice’s Ca’ Sagredo Hotel — plays with the duality of the human experience, how we’re equally capable of creativity and destruction.

The Need for Support

Represented by Halcyon Gallery, Support marks a first for Venice. Never before has an installation been installed out of the Grand Canal itself.

“The hand holds so much power,” says Quinn, “the power to love, to hate, to create and to destroy.”

Support is both a love letter to Venice and a cry for help. “Venice is a floating art city that has inspired cultures for centuries. But to continue to do so, it needs the support of our generation and future ones, because it is threatened by climate change and time decay.”

Support is on display until Nov.26 during the Venice Biennale 2017. What are your thoughts on this piece? Tell us in the comments!

This post is taken from an article featured in The Artist’s Magazine’s October 2017 issue.

