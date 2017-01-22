Montreal artist Lisa O’Regan has loved art since she was a child, and although she earned a B.F.A., she pursued an unrelated career path. Painting became a hobby, and she eventually gave it up for 15 years while raising her three children. Since 2008, she has been “making up for lost time,” painting the subjects dearest to her heart: watercolor portraits of her children and cats.

“I have a horrible memory, and figure that this is the best way to capture and preserve what I love most,” says the artist. “That’s not to say I could ever forget my children or my favorite things, but it’s just the little moments in time, their expressions, little quirks, mischievous glances—those are the things we sometimes forget. Painting what’s dear to me is like having an open photo album on display at all times. The memories bring a smile to my face.”

