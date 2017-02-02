Ombre Valentine Origami – Dip Dye and Fold These Super Simple Hearts

Valentine’s Day seems to always sneak up on us, doesn’t it? Luckily, I have a super simple Valentine project for you that I think you’ll love. Sweet love notes can be scribed on the pieces of paper before you fold up these origami hearts and the results are surprisingly satisfying. Valentine-themed wrapping paper would be lovely if you wished to forego the dyeing process. I opted for coffee filters. I recently switched coffeemakers to one that uses a permanent filter, so I happened to have a stash of no. 2 cone filters in my pantry. Loving their kraft look, I thought they seemed perfect to use for this project, but you could also try regular copy paper.

What You Need

cutting tool(s) to trim paper if necessary

concentrated watercolor (I used Ken Oliver’s Color Burst)

cup of water, small

gloves (optional)

paper (origami or paper that is thin enough to fold easily)

paper towels

Dip Dye Your Paper

The first half of this project is all about the ombre!

Fold Your Valentine Heart

Now it’s origami time!

Side Note: The Heart Bowl

You may be wondering where I got this cool heart bowl? I made it and you can make one, too! I’ll show you how to get started, but you can see the process for finishing it in this other post: Beautiful DIY Bowls.

Are you excited to get dyeing and folding? I hope so! If you’re looking for more ways to prepare your paper before folding, watch this video featuring some fun techniques by Gina Lee Kim. I think these finished papers would look super cool folded into hearts!

