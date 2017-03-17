A Landscape Drawing Lesson AND Free Caran d’Ache Pencils!

Welcome to your chance to win a set of quality drawing pencils from Caran d’Ache! To celebrate this special offer, we’re sharing the following free excerpt from Drawing for the Absolute Beginner by Mark and Mary Willenbrink. Featured is a step-by-step landscape drawing lesson on composition.
Landscape Drawing | A Step-by-Step Drawing Lesson for Beginners
By Mark and Mary Willenbrink
To a beginner, full compositions can seem overwhelming. Just remember, most elaborate drawings are just a grouping of smaller drawings. This particular drawing is made up of three main subjects: the building, the tree left of the building and the sheep. Approach it with the idea that each is a separate drawing that contributes to the whole. Take your time, be patient with yourself and enjoy the process.
Must-Have Drawing Materials
• 4H, HB, 4B graphite pencils
• 14″ × 11″ (36cm × 28cm) medium tooth drawing paper
• Drawing board
• Kneaded eraser
• Straightedge, triangle or angle ruler
• Value scale
Optional, But Not to Be Overlooked:
• Dividers, proportional dividers or sewing gauge
• Pencil sharpener
• White vinyl eraser
For Beginners: How to Draw a Landscape
Step 1: Draw the Basic Shapes
With a 4H pencil, lightly sketch a rectangle for the basic shape of the springhouse, then add a line for the roof’s edge and another line for the front corner of the house. This may be a good time to get out your straightedge to help you draw accurate lines. Sketch the grass line, tree trunk, leaf canopy and ovals for the sheeps’ bodies.
Step 2: Add the Window, Door and Roof Lines
Using the 4H pencil and your straightedge, add the window and door to the springhouse along with angles to the roof. You may want to use an angle ruler to check your angles.
Step 3: Add Details to the Building and Tree
With the 4H pencil, add more lines to define the springhouse, including additional overhang to the right side. Erase any unnecessary guidelines with a kneaded eraser. Sketch in more of the tree’s structure, tapering the smaller branches that grow away from the trunk.
Step 4: Add Definition to the Trees, Foliage and Sheep
With a 4H pencil, add more branches. Sketch the basic shapes of the tree’s foliage and the brushes and shrubs along the house. Sketch the heads and legs of the sheep.
Step 5: Refine the Sheep and Trees
Use the 4H pencil to refine the sheep by adding ears and filling out the basic shapes of their legs. Begin shading the leaves of the tree with a 4H pencil. Create texture by applying scribbles with short, broad strokes with the pencil tip flat against the paper, going back and forth. Use this same technique for the shrubbery. Check your values with the value scale and make adjustments as necessary.
Step 6: Add Shading and Grass
Add shading to the springhouse, sheep and foliage. Use the 4H pencil for the lighter shading and the HB pencil for the darker shading. Notice that the springhouse is darker on the left side because it is in shadow.
With 4H and HB pencils, add grass to the foreground and shade the sheep further. Make the body of the sheep on the far left dark and keep the grass around it light for contrast. The bodies of the other two sheep are light, so make the grass around them darker with an HB pencil. By doing this, you won’t have to rely on outlines to define the sheep; instead, they are defined by contrast. Check your work with the value scale.
Step 7: Add the Darkest Darks and Finishing Details
Make any adjustments to the shading and details with the 4H and HB pencils. Use the 4B pencil for the darkest darks, such as the window and door openings and shadow areas of the tree. Check the range of your lights and darks with your value scale and make any necessary changes. Sign and date your drawing.
New Zealand has always been a favorite of mine, coastline, mountains, flatland, quaint towns and homes, goats! Beautiful
I loved, loved, LOVED Ireland! Ancient castle ruins, thatch roof cottages, coastal wilderness, quaint little towns, winding roads, herds of sheep, rock walls, everything an artist could want down to the country folk in their authinic daily wear. I could sketch everyday for the rest of my life, and never run out of different scenery or subjects!
I love the wildly beautiful coastlines of Cornwall and of the Western Isles of Scotland! Both offer rugged cliffs, intricate rock formations, enchanting secret coves, idyllic stretches of flat pristine beaches. Both full of amazing creative drawing opportunities.
GREECE
For landscapes, I’m on my way to Netherlands!
Scotland and Ireland!
I’d like to bounce around to different places Pa for the Lancaster farmlands, Washington state for the beautiful mountain scapes, Utah for the painted mountains Italy Greece and Mexico for the ruins. I could go on forever.
I would live to visit Iceland. The dynamic geology there and the landscape it creates intrigues me.
The Andes would be a wonderful art pilgrimage
Difficult to choose. New Zealand is incredibly beautiful and has a wide range of landscapes with giant, prehistoric looking ferns, waterfalls, and there are the volcanic or thermal areas with beautiful rock and mineral formations. Finally there are the southern regions. Much of it seems untouched by humans. Tahiti, and Australia have beautiful landscapes. And Central Texas in the Spring is spectacular with the wildflower blooms!
New Zealand is incredibly beautiful and has a wide range of landscapes with giant, prehistoric looking ferns, waterfalls, and there are the volcanic or thermal areas with beautiful rock and mineral formations. Finally there are the southern regions. Much of it seems untouched by humans.
The vineyards of Italy.
I would love to be in England, perhaps Yorkshire.
I would draw Pacific Coast Highway along California’s coastline.
Not sure where I’d want to go. This world has so many beautiful places. Japan, Italy, the south of France and that’s just for starters…
My dream is to see the forests of Ireland. To be able to sketch the lush forests of Ireland is a dream worthy of my endevours.
Monet’s garden in Giverny, France would be my choice. It is said to be wild with color, birds, and flowers especially in Spring. I can imagine that Monet felt a touch of Paradise there and so filled his canvasses with inspirational skill.
Some of the parks in Nevada
I think I’d have to say the Hawaiian islands. By the way I have this book and it is a excellent book for a beginner like myself
I’d love to visit Guilin in southern China, armed with drawing pencils and Chinese brush paints!
I’d love to draw at Point Lobos on the Monterey Bay – the most beautiful spot in the world
To the Wyoming side of the Tetons or to the Canadian Rockies
Traveling through France by train, I wanted to get off every time the landscape changed and capture it, it was all so lovely
England! Castles, cottages, gorgeous valleys, breathtaking seascapes, old world farms and towns… just so many different things to put to paper.
The Bread Basket of America would be my number one choice for using as a reference for my landscape art. The Midwest offers beatiful, peaceful, and serene areas of farm land and prairie grass that are unbeatable!
I’d love to go to Arles in France and follow the footseps of Vincent
I was having a hard time with my drawing and felt I needed to get back to basics. This little landscape lesson helped me out of a slump. Thanks for sending it when you did. We are going on a Viking Cruise next month and the pencils would be a godsend for quick sketching in other countries.
I’d love to do more drawing in my home state of Florida – as well as Cuba, where I am planning to travel in a couple of months.
I would love to go to SanDeago, Ca. a new draw the coast line around there, it is so beautiful.
The old farm houses & covered bridges of Western Pennsylvania….
Out my back door where the desert comes alive. I live in a beautiful desert In southern Arizona just 20 miles from the boarder. I have all manner of birds and critters big and small creep in and out of my yard I love this place. It is a constant inspiration for me.
Maine seacoasts and Islands, shores, cliffs, docks, fishing villages, wildlife, lighthouses, and sunrises provide an infinite supply of shadows for “painting”
I would love to go to Australia! The landscape ther is just gorgeous.
And I LOVE Caran D’Ache pencils I use the Supracolor soft watercolor pencils and the Neo color 2!! Thanks
My Grandmother took my sisters and I on a RV road trip when I was about 6. We went from Sacramento, CA to Billings, MT. We traveled alongside the Donner Pass and Truckee River. My Grandma picked several spots to stop, like the Shoshone Falls in Idaho, Old Faithful at Yellowstone Park. I think I would like to try that again as an adult, and document the journey with sketches. All the rivers, and forests, and mountains, and wildlife… so beautiful.
I’d go to Provence. Buildings, landscape and people are so beautiful, one needs to draw them.
will be in Portugal for a trip so there’s bound to be some new-to-me landscape views!!
i also really love to draw people, so to travel to another land like India, China, or a Native American reservation, just to draw the people would be really neat!
The redwood forest would be fantastic!
I would love to go to Scotland and draw the old stone homes, barns, sheep, rolling hills etc.. These pencils would be awesome!!
My own back yard near, Moab, Utah, I like the diversity of the high desert, the tonal contrast of the rock formations, and the subtle colors of the sparse plants, along with the meandering Colorado, and Green rivers.
I would love to go to France.
Love the simple step by step instructions. Breaking it down to 3 areas of drawing helps.
I’d love to try these pencils.
I’d love to visit all the oceans of the world and sketch every single one and include things like sailboats, surfers and marine life.
Anywhere the light is glorious and the food is spectacular.
The Adirondacks in New York state would be my choice. The mountains, trees and lakes there would make great subjects for drawing.
I live in the cold desert and as far as I can see in any direction offers incredible inspiration!
Up past Grand Marais, MN. It is beautiful. I like how you take each element of a scene and make it manageable/doable. Thanks.
Italy, Venice, Rome, and Florence. Such a beautiful climate and concentration of art and architecture.
New York City Central Park
Italy/France the Tuscan and Umbria landscapes and the Provence and the lower Rhone river areas.
I would love to visit Italy
Well, at 70 I’m not sure Id be allowed, but I’d like to see the world from space…it would be lovely to sit on another place and see things not of our current understanding… 2nd choice the path of daVinci…
Montana, Idaho, Calgary, and anywhere around the “Great Divide” where mountains, streams, lakes and fields of flowers all get together to create the most breathtaking beauty and vistas right here in North America!