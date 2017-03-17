A Landscape Drawing Lesson AND Free Caran d’Ache Pencils!

Welcome to your chance to win a set of quality drawing pencils from Caran d’Ache! To celebrate this special offer, we’re sharing the following free excerpt from Drawing for the Absolute Beginner by Mark and Mary Willenbrink. Featured is a step-by-step landscape drawing lesson on composition. 

In the comments below, tell us: If you could travel anywhere in the world just for drawing landscapes, where you would love to go? Leave a comment and you’ll be automatically entered to win* the Caran d’Ache drawing set!

Landscape drawing tutorial | Mark Willenbrink, ArtistsNetwork.com

Landscape Drawing | A Step-by-Step Drawing Lesson for Beginners

By Mark and Mary Willenbrink 

To a beginner, full compositions can seem overwhelming. Just remember, most elaborate drawings are just a grouping of smaller drawings. This particular drawing is made up of three main subjects: the building, the tree left of the building and the sheep. Approach it with the idea that each is a separate drawing that contributes to the whole. Take your time, be patient with yourself and enjoy the process. 

Must-Have Drawing Materials
• 4H, HB, 4B graphite pencils
• 14″ × 11″ (36cm × 28cm) medium tooth drawing paper
• Drawing board
• Kneaded eraser
• Straightedge, triangle or angle ruler
• Value scale

Optional, But Not to Be Overlooked:
• Dividers, proportional dividers or sewing gauge
• Pencil sharpener
• White vinyl eraser

For Beginners: How to Draw a Landscape

Step 1: Draw the Basic Shapes

With a 4H pencil, lightly sketch a rectangle for the basic shape of the springhouse, then add a line for the roof’s edge and another line for the front corner of the house. This may be a good time to get out your straightedge to help you draw accurate lines. Sketch the grass line, tree trunk, leaf canopy and ovals for the sheeps’ bodies.

Step 2: Add the Window, Door and Roof Lines

Using the 4H pencil and your straightedge, add the window and door to the springhouse along with angles to the roof. You may want to use an angle ruler to check your angles.

Step 3: Add Details to the Building and Tree

With the 4H pencil, add more lines to define the springhouse, including additional overhang to the right side. Erase any unnecessary guidelines with a kneaded eraser. Sketch in more of the tree’s structure, tapering the smaller branches that grow away from the trunk.

Step 4: Add Definition to the Trees, Foliage and Sheep

With a 4H pencil, add more branches. Sketch the basic shapes of the tree’s foliage and the brushes and shrubs along the house. Sketch the heads and legs of the sheep.

Step 5: Refine the Sheep and Trees

Use the 4H pencil to refine the sheep by adding ears and filling out the basic shapes of their legs. Begin shading the leaves of the tree with a 4H pencil. Create texture by applying scribbles with short, broad strokes with the pencil tip flat against the paper, going back and forth. Use this same technique for the shrubbery. Check your values with the value scale and make adjustments as necessary.

Step 6: Add Shading and Grass

Add shading to the springhouse, sheep and foliage. Use the 4H pencil for the lighter shading and the HB pencil for the darker shading. Notice that the springhouse is darker on the left side because it is in shadow.

With 4H and HB pencils, add grass to the foreground and shade the sheep further. Make the body of the sheep on the far left dark and keep the grass around it light for contrast. The bodies of the other two sheep are light, so make the grass around them darker with an HB pencil. By doing this, you won’t have to rely on outlines to define the sheep; instead, they are defined by contrast. Check your work with the value scale.

Step 7: Add the Darkest Darks and Finishing Details

Make any adjustments to the shading and details with the 4H and HB pencils. Use the 4B pencil for the darkest darks, such as the window and door openings and shadow areas of the tree. Check the range of your lights and darks with your value scale and make any necessary changes. Sign and date your drawing.

Caran d'Ache drawing pencils | ArtistsNetwork.com

WIN this set of Caran d’Ache drawing pencils for landscape drawing and so much more!

*Comment below and tell us where you’d love to visit to draw beautiful landscapes. We’ll choose a random winner (must be a U.S. resident) on March 31, 2017, to receive a FREE set of Caran d’Ache pencils for drawing. Good luck!

209 thoughts on “A Landscape Drawing Lesson AND Free Caran d’Ache Pencils!

    1. Marlene D. Williams

      I loved, loved, LOVED Ireland! Ancient castle ruins, thatch roof cottages, coastal wilderness, quaint little towns, winding roads, herds of sheep, rock walls, everything an artist could want down to the country folk in their authinic daily wear. I could sketch everyday for the rest of my life, and never run out of different scenery or subjects!

    2. Helen Crawford

      I love the wildly beautiful coastlines of Cornwall and of the Western Isles of Scotland! Both offer rugged cliffs, intricate rock formations, enchanting secret coves, idyllic stretches of flat pristine beaches. Both full of amazing creative drawing opportunities.

  5. 1memaw

    I’d like to bounce around to different places Pa for the Lancaster farmlands, Washington state for the beautiful mountain scapes, Utah for the painted mountains Italy Greece and Mexico for the ruins. I could go on forever.

  8. Lab D

    Difficult to choose. New Zealand is incredibly beautiful and has a wide range of landscapes with giant, prehistoric looking ferns, waterfalls, and there are the volcanic or thermal areas with beautiful rock and mineral formations. Finally there are the southern regions. Much of it seems untouched by humans. Tahiti, and Australia have beautiful landscapes. And Central Texas in the Spring is spectacular with the wildflower blooms!

  9. Lab D

    New Zealand is incredibly beautiful and has a wide range of landscapes with giant, prehistoric looking ferns, waterfalls, and there are the volcanic or thermal areas with beautiful rock and mineral formations. Finally there are the southern regions. Much of it seems untouched by humans.

    1. smkadlec

      Monet’s garden in Giverny, France would be my choice. It is said to be wild with color, birds, and flowers especially in Spring. I can imagine that Monet felt a touch of Paradise there and so filled his canvasses with inspirational skill.

  22. meganlee815@hotmail.com

    The Bread Basket of America would be my number one choice for using as a reference for my landscape art. The Midwest offers beatiful, peaceful, and serene areas of farm land and prairie grass that are unbeatable!

  24. TerryAG

    I was having a hard time with my drawing and felt I needed to get back to basics. This little landscape lesson helped me out of a slump. Thanks for sending it when you did. We are going on a Viking Cruise next month and the pencils would be a godsend for quick sketching in other countries.

  26. kathysart

    Out my back door where the desert comes alive. I live in a beautiful desert In southern Arizona just 20 miles from the boarder. I have all manner of birds and critters big and small creep in and out of my yard I love this place. It is a constant inspiration for me.

  27. mcarvee

    Maine seacoasts and Islands, shores, cliffs, docks, fishing villages, wildlife, lighthouses, and sunrises provide an infinite supply of shadows for “painting”

  28. epgoldenberg

    I would love to go to Australia! The landscape ther is just gorgeous.
    And I LOVE Caran D’Ache pencils I use the Supracolor soft watercolor pencils and the Neo color 2!! Thanks

  29. AliMcAlli

    My Grandmother took my sisters and I on a RV road trip when I was about 6. We went from Sacramento, CA to Billings, MT. We traveled alongside the Donner Pass and Truckee River. My Grandma picked several spots to stop, like the Shoshone Falls in Idaho, Old Faithful at Yellowstone Park. I think I would like to try that again as an adult, and document the journey with sketches. All the rivers, and forests, and mountains, and wildlife… so beautiful.

  32. sheri

    i also really love to draw people, so to travel to another land like India, China, or a Native American reservation, just to draw the people would be really neat!

  35. ifweaver31

    My own back yard near, Moab, Utah, I like the diversity of the high desert, the tonal contrast of the rock formations, and the subtle colors of the sparse plants, along with the meandering Colorado, and Green rivers.

  47. Nulphie

    Well, at 70 I’m not sure Id be allowed, but I’d like to see the world from space…it would be lovely to sit on another place and see things not of our current understanding… 2nd choice the path of daVinci…

  48. Priscilla Sands

    Montana, Idaho, Calgary, and anywhere around the “Great Divide” where mountains, streams, lakes and fields of flowers all get together to create the most breathtaking beauty and vistas right here in North America!

COMMENT