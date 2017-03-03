Sketchbooks Then and Now (Part 3) AND a BLICK Giveaway!

Editor’s note: The following post is part 3 of a series from Drawing magazine’s Material World column (Summer 2016) and features an article by Sherry Camhy on a timeless friend of the artist: the sketchbook.

Happy drawing and good luck,

Cherie

Material World: Getting the Most out of Drawing Media (Part 3)

by Sherry Camhy, abridged from an earlier article

Demonstration: Miniature Sketchbooks from Scratch

Fold an 81⁄2″ x 11″ sheet of paper in half three times so that it is divided into eight sections of equal size. Crease firmly.

2. Unfold the sheet to half-size. Make a cut from the folded side to the center crease. 3. Gently pull the newly cut segment apart and stand the paper up on the cut ends. Push the folds together to make a star shape. 4. Press the folds together, resulting in a six-page “book” with a front and back cover. 5. To make a 12-page book, cut to separate the folded edges of each page. Fix the “binding” with staples or by making holes along the folded edge and sewing pages together. 6. You now have a miniature 12-page book ready for sketching. You can create larger books using this process by beginning with a larger sheet of similar proportions. [Read Part 1: Sketchbooks Throughout History] [Read Part 2: Sketchbooks Then and Now]

