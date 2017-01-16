Water Brush Lettering | Learn 3 Techniques Using Markers

Lettering with a brush is very forgiving. I’m currently editing a book by Jen Wagner titled Happy Hand Lettering (due out this summer). I love her use of watercolor for lettering and I felt inspired to give it a try—albeit with a twist—using a water brush. Water-based markers such as Tombow dual tip brush pens are a perfect and playful companion to water brushes.

Technique 1: Loopy Lettering

This first technique simply requires writing in cursive with large loops to make widening lines easier. Going back over the marker with a small amount of water from a water brush gives the lettering a lovely painterly look.

Adding Color

You may like your word as is, but if you would like to add some color, here’s an easy method.

Technique 2: Brush Pen Script Lettering

For this second technique, try lettering with the brush tip end, then adding water.

Adding Color

Applying color over black yields a subtle result.

Technique 3: Hand-Drawn Letterforms

I’ve recently been inspired by the work of Joanne Sharpe, whose hand-drawn letters I love. You can have a lot of fun by drawing whimsical (or less whimsical) letters from your imagination. And each letter can be different!

Adding Color to Letterforms

Adding Color Outside of Letterforms

Bonus Technique: Water Brush Border

Once you’ve found your favorite way of lettering, it’s fun to create painterly quotes. Here is how I made some borders for the quotes.

Hopefully, I’ve given you some ideas for using your water brush in new ways!

Since I touched on pattern play by adding frames to your quotes, if you love doodling patterns or are looking for more ideas to create frames, take a look at the video below.

