Registration for Paint Along 39: Create Drama with Weather Effects LIVE online workshop coming soon!

Painting Lessons to Create Drama in Your Landscape Paintings with Weather Effects

Do you want to create landscape paintings that are unique and attention-grabbing?

Go beyond ordinary scenes to create extraordinary landscape art with this live online workshop from master artist Johannes Vloothuis! In this workshop, you will learn to convert mundane photos into exciting paintings by adding dramatic weather effects such as falling rain, snow, and fog. Learn painting techniques to enhance your art know as you join hundreds of friendly artists during 12 hours of painting fun distributed over three Saturdays. Johannes will start his paintings from scratch, and finish them in real time while you watch over his shoulder. You’ll learn detailed painting tips as you hear him think out loud. And if you want, you can do the same painting along with him from the comfort of your home!

What Is Included in this Online Painting Workshop?

In addition to phoro references, you will receive drawing templates before each class, which you can trace onto your painting surface. And, during each session you will receive verbal techniques, color combinations, professional secrets, and painting instructions to guide you along the way. One painting demo will be in oils, another in watercolor, and another in pastels. Register now to create beautiful landscape paintings with weather special effects.

Painting demonstrations will include the following landscape subjects:

An impressionist cityscape with wet streets and pouring rain

A see-through shallow pond overlooking a hill with beautiful foliage

Fog in the distance in a deep forest

You do not have to attend the live courses. Everything gets recorded and can be downloaded at no extra cost.

