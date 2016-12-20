TIME: 1:00 to 4:00 PM EST

DATES: 3 Saturdays: January 7, 14 and 21

WHERE: From the comfort of your home

You do not have to attend the sessions live. Everything gets recorded and can be downloaded at no extra cost. Register now for the Essentials of Painting Wildlife Live online workshop!

Join Johannes Vloothuis in this live online workshop, along with hundreds of other artists, to strengthen your painting skills with 9 hours of painting fun distributed over the course of three Saturdays. Johannes will start his paintings from scratch, and finish them in real time while you watch over his shoulder as you hear him think out loud. And if you want, you can paint along with him from the comfort of your own home! In this online art workshop, Johannes will cover the essentials of wildlife painting, including how to place your animals in their natural settings, so you can create your own exciting wildlife paintings. Join our master artist/instructor and hundreds of his fellow artist students for this fun-filled workshop to learn the keys to some of the best painting themes out there! In addition to learning landscape painting techniques which will serve as the setting for your wildlife animals, lessons will include how to: Position animals in the landscape

Paint animals that come to life on the page and appear 3D

Create a convincing sense of depth

Subdue competing areas

And more You will receive drawing templates before each class. And during each live online session you will receive verbal techniques, color combinations, professional secrets, and instructions to guide you along the way. One demo will be in oils, another in watercolor, and another in pastels. Johannes will start and complete 3 paintings while you watch over his shoulder. Learn from one of the best! You do not have to attend the live courses. Everything gets recorded and can be downloaded at no extra cost. Register now for the Essentials of Painting Wildlife Live online workshop!

Some Reviews from others courses from Johannes Vloothuis:

“Excellent class for the Landscape artist.” Review by Mike

“There is always something new to learn.” Review by Darlene

“I see my work improving.” Review by Mary

“Excellent. Jo always manages to come up with new information for us.” Review by Frances

About Johannes Vloothuis:

Johannes Vloothuis has exhibited his work all over the world including Saint Petersburg, Sao Paolo and The National Watercolor Museum in Mexico City. He has won several awards such as the top award in the country of Mexico for watercolor and teaches oils, watercolor and pastel. Johannes has taught over 17,000 artists of all skill levels via his online courses.

Missed the previous online seminars? Click here to purchase the WetCanvas Live! recordings from NorthLightShop.com

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is an online seminar?

It is a live, online event that you view on your computer at a specific day and time. Think of it as a workshop right in your living room.



Our events are scheduled on Eastern Standard Time (EST), so if you are in a different time zone, you will need to take scheduling into account — for example 1 PM EST = 12 PM CST, and so on…

What are the technical requirements for participating in an online seminar?

You need a computer and a reliable broadband connection, as well as a Web browser (e.g., Firefox, Safari, Internet Explorer).

What can I do during an online seminar?

Hear the presenter deliver the workshop (via phone or VOIP)

See visuals from the presenter’s computer (e.g., PowerPoint, web browser, or any document they wish to share)

Ask the presenter questions in real time

What if I have any technical problems getting into the seminar?

We have technical support on hand to help you. Nearly 100% of our attendees don’t have any trouble after we assist them. You can sign on at least 10 minutes before the session is scheduled to begin, giving you time to ask questions if you have any trouble.

Our seminar system will work with both Macs and PCs.

What happens if I miss something during the seminar?

We record our seminars and offer them for sale at NorthLightShop.com following the close of the course.

.



