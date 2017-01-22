WHERE: From the comfort of your home You do not have to attend the sessions live. Everything gets recorded and can be downloaded at no extra cost.

Join landscape artist, Johannes Vloothuis, to combine reference photos for great landscape painting results. In this live online workshop, Johannes will show you, along with hundreds of other artists, how to strengthen your painting skills with 12 hours of painting fun distributed over the course of three Saturdays.

In this online course you will learn how to combine more than one photo to compose scenes that will dramatically expand your painting possibilities. During each session you will receive verbal techniques, color combinations, professional secrets, and instructions to guide you along the way. You will receive drawing templates before each class, which you can trace onto your painting surface. One demo will be in oils, another in watercolor, and another in pastels.

Johannes will start his paintings from scratch, and finish them in real time while you watch over his shoulder, learning detailed painting tips as you hear him think out loud. Learn how to take advantage of your reference photos and create great paintings now as you paint along with Johannes from the comfort of your home!

Painting demonstrations will include the following subjects:

A farm in a cozy night scene with warm, glowing orange lights

The famous lighthouse, Easter Point, in Gloucester, MA with a dramatic storm approaching

A lazy, narrow river with beautiful, golden Autumn trees glistening in sunlight

You do not have to attend the live courses. Everything gets recorded and can be downloaded at no extra cost.

Registration for the Paint Along 31: Combine Photo References to Create Better Artistic Narratives Live online workshop coming soon–please check back!