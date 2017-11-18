WEB SEMINAR: Landscape Painting: It’s All About the Edges!

TIME: 1:00 to 5:00 PM ET

DATES: 3 Saturdays: December 2, 9, and 16, 2017

The class may extend more than 4 hours

WHERE: From the comfort of your home

You do not have to attend the sessions live. Everything gets recorded and can be downloaded at no extra cost.

Registration for Landscape Painting: All About Edges | Paint Along 41 LIVE online workshop coming soon! Landscape Painting: It’s All About the Edges! With an over 24,000-mile circumference, how can we as artists even begin to capture the true grandeur of our landscape on a two-dimensional surface? How do we portray the vast distances between objects and the far distance in the backgrounds to momentarily immerse our viewers’ imaginations into our landscape painting? There is a way–the correct manipulation of edges. In this online workshop, master professional landscape artist, Johannes Vloothuis, will give you the keys to achieve this, as well as reveal many other valuable landscape painting tips. Join him and hundreds of friendly artists for over 12 hours of painting fun distributed over three Saturdays live and online. Johannes will start his paintings from scratch, and finish them in real time while you watch over his shoulder. You can also see him mix his colors on the palette. You’ll learn detailed painting tips as you hear him think out loud. And if you want, you can do the same painting along with him from the comfort of your home, and even receive a critique!

What Is Included in this Online Painting Workshop? You will receive drawing templates before each class, which you can trace onto your painting surface. And, during each session you will receive verbal techniques, color combinations, and instructions to guide you along the way. One painting demo will be in oils, another in watercolor, and another in pastels. Painting demonstrations will include the following landscape subjects: Burleigh Falls in Ontario with beautiful rocks and foliage

The frontal view of a cottage surrounded by flowers

Glade Grist Mill in West Virginia in an autumn setting

Some Reviews from others courses from Johannes Vloothuis:

“I’m new to the online class process and was interested in whether or not any instructor would be able to give personal assistance. Wow! I was happily surprised to find that not only did I get a great class that was loaded with info, but also I asked questions and received answers directed to me. I love these classes. Review by Mary

“Excellent class for the Landscape artist.” Review by Mike

“There is always something new to learn.” Review by Darlene

“I see my work improving.” Review by Mary

“Excellent. Jo always manages to come up with new information for us.” Review by Frances About Johannes Vloothuis:

Johannes Vloothuis has exhibited his work all over the world including Saint Petersburg, Sao Paolo and The National Watercolor Museum in Mexico City. He has won several awards such as the top award in the country of Mexico for watercolor and teaches oils, watercolor and pastel. Johannes has taught over 17,000 artists of all skill levels, including professionals via his online courses. The prestigious, Pastel Society of America listed him under, "Master Artists." Missed the previous online seminars? Click here to purchase the WetCanvas Live! recordings from NorthLightShop.com FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS What Can I Expect? Johannes gives you a sneak peek into what it's like to take part in a live online art workshop… What is an online seminar? It is a live, online class that you view on your computer at a specific day and time. Think of it as a workshop right in your living room. Our events are scheduled on Eastern Standard Time (EST), so if you are in a different time zone, you will need to take scheduling into account — for example 1 PM EST = 12 PM CST, and so on… The sessions will be broadcast via Twitch which is a high-quality live stream platform owned by the Amazon company. The online class will stream as high definition. For this reason you will need a fluent internet connection. The classes are live and we utilize live text chatting, where you can ask your instructor questions as well as chat with fellow artists. Type the full statement in capital letters if it is a question or comment to Johannes so it stands out. To activate this option you will need to create a free Twitch account (only new users). Make sure not to include blank spaces while typing in the username and password. The video screen has the option of full screen. The clickable option is at the bottom right of the video screen. There is also a theater mode option that places the chat box next to the video.

What are the technical requirements for participating in an online seminar? You need a computer and a reliable broadband connection, as well as a Web browser (Mozilla Firefox is recommended for best viewing experience).

You will also want to be connected to the Internet via an Ethernet Cable (available at any computer store) if possible versus wireless connectivity which can cause buffering issues. In case you have not acquired the cable, try to narrow the space from your device to the modem, preferably watch your video in the same room where the modem is located.

A 5mbps download speed on your computer is recommended. Run a speed test here: http://speedtest.net. If you get 5mbps download you are good to go.

You can also watch the class on a large HDTV by connecting an HDMI cable. If it is a smart TV, you can watch it directly. What can I do during an online seminar? Hear the presenter deliver the workshop (via Internet connection)

See visuals from the presenter’s computer (e.g., PowerPoint, web browser, or any document they wish to share)

Ask the presenter questions in real time. Type the full statement in capital letters if it is a question or comment to Johannes so it stands out. To activate this option you will need to create a free Twitch account (only new users). Make sure not to include blank spaces while typing in the username and password. What if I have any technical problems getting into the seminar? We have technical support on hand to help you. Contact NorthLightShop.com live chat during regular office hours. Nearly 100% of our attendees don’t have any trouble after we assist them. You can sign on at least 10 minutes before the session is scheduled to begin, giving you time to ask questions if you have any trouble.

Our seminar system will work with both Macs and PCs. What happens if I miss something during the seminar? In case you do not attend the live sessions, the streaming recordings will be posted right after the class is over. A few days later you will be able to download the recordings and store them locally. Check the student page regularly for updates–instructions for access will be sent with your workshop purchase. All workshop related materials and links will appear there.

We also record our seminars and offer them for sale at NorthLightShop.com following the close of the course. .



