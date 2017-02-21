WHERE: From the comfort of your home You do not have to attend the sessions live. Everything gets recorded and can be downloaded at no extra cost.

Learn How to Paint Water

Water is a common element in landscape paintings, and one that can add interest and movement to your work. Since water takes so many forms–still, bubbly, cascading, wavy, deep and dark, or shallow and clear–learning how to paint water benefits from practice, especially the principles of water reflections.

In this live online workshop, you will learn painting techniques to depict water as you join landscape artist Johannes Vloothuis, and hundreds of other artists, to strengthen your painting skills with 12 hours of painting fun distributed over the course of three Saturdays. Johannes will start his paintings from scratch, and finish them in real time while you watch over his shoulder and learn detailed painting tips as you hear him think out loud. And if you want, you can do the same painting along with him from the comfort of your home!

In this online course, you will learn to become more assertive when it comes to painting water in its different forms. You will receive drawing templates before each class, which you can trace onto your painting surface. And, during each session, you will receive verbal techniques, color combinations, professional secrets, and instructions to guide you along the way. One painting demo will be in oils, another in watercolor, and another in pastels. Join us now to add this exciting subject to your landscapes.

Painting demonstrations will include the following subjects:

A still pond with colorful blooming water lilies

The gorgeous Alberta Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park

A rocky coastal scene in Acadia National park with a lazy crashing wave

