Paint Along 34: Create Visual Paths in Your Paintings | LIVE with Johannes Vloothuis

Create Visual Paths in Your Paintings!
Learn How to Create Visual Paths in Your Paintings
A strong composition is a must in landscape paintings, especially when it comes to moving the viewer through the painting. The moment you place one element in your painting next to another, there will be a visual line, which will require a pleasant design.
In this live online workshop, you will be able to achieve successful and exciting compositions for your paintings as you join landscape artist Johannes Vloothuis, and hundreds of other artists, to strengthen your painting skills with over 12 hours of painting fun distributed in three Saturdays. Johannes will start his paintings from scratch, and finish them in real time while you watch over his shoulder and learn detailed painting tips as you hear him think out loud. And if you want, you can do the same painting along with him from the comfort of your home!
You will receive drawing templates before each live online class, which you can trace onto your painting surface. And, during each session you will receive verbal techniques, color combinations, professional secrets, and instructions to guide you along the way. One painting demo will be in oils, another in watercolor, and another in pastels. Join us now to add this exciting subject to your landscapes.
Painting demonstrations will include the following subjects:
- A bird’s eye view of a shallow river in British Columbia
- A hiking path through an Autumn forest
- A trail of sage brushes blooming with flowers in a canyon in the Arizona desert
- “I’m new to the online class process and was interested in whether or not any instructor would be able to give personal assistance. Wow! I was happily surprised to find that not only did I get a great class that was loaded with info, but also I asked questions and received answers directed to me. I love these classes. Review by Mary
- “Excellent class for the Landscape artist.” Review by Mike
- “There is always something new to learn.” Review by Darlene
- “I see my work improving.” Review by Mary
- “Excellent. Jo always manages to come up with new information for us.” Review by Frances
About Johannes Vloothuis:
Johannes Vloothuis has exhibited his work all over the world including Saint Petersburg, Sao Paolo and The National Watercolor Museum in Mexico City. He has won several awards such as the top award in the country of Mexico for watercolor and teaches oils, watercolor, and pastel. Johannes has taught over 17,000 artists of all skill levels via his online courses.
