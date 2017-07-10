WHERE: From the comfort of your home You do not have to attend the sessions live. Everything gets recorded and can be downloaded at no extra cost. Register for the Paint Along 37: Make Color Sing! Color & Value Lessons for Landscape Painting LIVE online workshop here now!

Color & Value Lessons for Landscape Painting

When working with photos, artists are often faced with the pitfall of extreme values, either the sky color is washed out and the landscape is too dark, or just the opposite. Because of the camera reading, you may end up with too light of an area, or dull, black areas. Ready to make your paintings sing?

This live online art workshop will give you value and color tools to improve your paintings from photos (or in the field) so you can create paintings that have more realistic contrast and enhanced beauty! Join landscape artist Johannes Vloothuis, and hundreds of other artists, to strengthen your painting skills with over 12 hours of painting fun distributed in three Saturdays. Johannes will guide you through the painting process, starting his paintings from scratch, and finishing them in real time while you watch over his shoulder and learn detailed painting tips as you hear him think out loud. And if you want, you can do the same painting along with him from the comfort of your home!

What Is Included in this Painting Class

You will receive drawing templates before each class, which you can trace onto your painting surface. And, during each session you will receive verbal techniques, color combinations, professional secrets, and instructions to guide you along the way. One painting demo will be in oils, another in watercolor, and another in pastels. Join us now to add this exciting subject to your landscapes.

Painting demonstrations will include the following landscape subjects:

A house with nice angles sitting on the edge of a quiet lake

An amazing location at Niagara Falls

A secluded spot at the bottom of the cliffs at Zion National Park

Register for the Paint Along 37: Landscape Painting Lessons for Color & Value LIVE online workshop