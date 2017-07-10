WEB SEMINAR: Make Color Sing! Color & Value Lessons for Landscape Painting
WHERE: From the comfort of your home
Register for the Paint Along 37: Make Color Sing! Color & Value Lessons for Landscape Painting LIVE online workshop here now!
Color & Value Lessons for Landscape Painting
When working with photos, artists are often faced with the pitfall of extreme values, either the sky color is washed out and the landscape is too dark, or just the opposite. Because of the camera reading, you may end up with too light of an area, or dull, black areas. Ready to make your paintings sing?
This live online art workshop will give you value and color tools to improve your paintings from photos (or in the field) so you can create paintings that have more realistic contrast and enhanced beauty! Join landscape artist Johannes Vloothuis, and hundreds of other artists, to strengthen your painting skills with over 12 hours of painting fun distributed in three Saturdays. Johannes will guide you through the painting process, starting his paintings from scratch, and finishing them in real time while you watch over his shoulder and learn detailed painting tips as you hear him think out loud. And if you want, you can do the same painting along with him from the comfort of your home!
What Is Included in this Painting Class
You will receive drawing templates before each class, which you can trace onto your painting surface. And, during each session you will receive verbal techniques, color combinations, professional secrets, and instructions to guide you along the way. One painting demo will be in oils, another in watercolor, and another in pastels. Join us now to add this exciting subject to your landscapes.
Painting demonstrations will include the following landscape subjects:
- A house with nice angles sitting on the edge of a quiet lake
- An amazing location at Niagara Falls
- A secluded spot at the bottom of the cliffs at Zion National Park
You do not have to attend the live courses. Everything gets recorded and can be downloaded at no extra cost.
Some Reviews from others courses from Johannes Vloothuis:
- “I’m new to the online class process and was interested in whether or not any instructor would be able to give personal assistance. Wow! I was happily surprised to find that not only did I get a great class that was loaded with info, but also I asked questions and received answers directed to me. I love these classes. Review by Mary
- “Excellent class for the Landscape artist.” Review by Mike
- “There is always something new to learn.” Review by Darlene
- “I see my work improving.” Review by Mary
- “Excellent. Jo always manages to come up with new information for us.” Review by Frances
About Johannes Vloothuis:
Johannes Vloothuis has exhibited his work all over the world including Saint Petersburg, Sao Paolo and The National Watercolor Museum in Mexico City. He has won several awards such as the top award in the country of Mexico for watercolor and teaches oils, watercolor and pastel. Johannes has taught over 17,000 artists of all skill levels, including professionals via his online courses. The prestigious, Pastel Society of America listed him under, “Master Artists.”
