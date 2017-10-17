DEADLINE: February 1, 2018

Winning art will be featured in North Light Books’ hardbound showcase of the best in contemporary acrylic. North Light Books will showcase the best of the best in a variety of styles and subjects.

All winners will appear in the sixth edition of AcrylicWorks .

Creative energy is the driving force of what it means to be an artist, and how an artist chooses to use that energy is what sets one apart from the others. Some may choose energetic brush strokes creating movement that seems to dance across the canvas. Others may select colors that represent a feeling behind their emotional energy for a particular work. For others still, the creative energy may take a more behind-the-scenes role, one in which perhaps the artist is the only person who can truly know the source of inspiration.

AcrylicWorks 6 will celebrate creative energy and excellence in acrylic painting. We welcome a variety of styles and subjects, along with mixed-media art in which acrylic paint plays a key role. If selected, you will be asked to describe how your painting demonstrates or embodies the theme of “Creative Energy.” This includes but is not limited to your creative or technical process, materials and/or artistic inspiration

How to Enter

You must enter online. All entries must be submitted as digital files. There is no limit to the number of entries you may submit.

Image requirements for entries: JPG files (Please try to keep the file size under 5 MB to ensure proper uploading). The viewing screen & thumbnail which you will see during the entry process is for general reference only and does not reflect the image quality that will be viewed by jurors. The file that you attach is exactly as it will appear to the jurors.

All entrants should be prepared to be able to send a hi-resolution print-quality replacement file should their entry be among those selected as a winner. For publication these files should be 300 dpi when saved at approximately 8×10 inches (2400×3600 pixels), ideally, and 5×7 inches (1500×2100 pixels) at minimum. Winners will be asked to provide specific written information about their selected piece(s). This written information, in order to be accepted, will have to be provided electronically via e-mail. Winners will also be required to submit a high-resolution TIFF or JPG file (CMYK format/300dpi) for the work(s) to be published.

The competition is open to artists anywhere in the world. All works must be original. Compositions based on published material or other artists’ work are NOT considered original and are not eligible. Employees of F+W, a Content and eCommerce Company, and their immediate families, are not eligible. North Light reserves the right to reject work deemed unsuitable for publication or that does not meet above criteria.

Due to SEC restrictions we are unable to accept entries from Syria, Iran, or North Korea.

For more information visit our Preparing Your Entry Page or our FAQ page.



