Introducing This Year’s Annual Art Competition Winners

For the past 34 years, we have witnessed the pursuit of excellence in the form of our Annual Art Competition. Every year brings us new, compelling art from across the globe, pushing boundaries and rendering work that both recognizes the present and honors the past.

We welcome these works of art as part of Artists Magazine for their boldness and their beauty. And we hope you enjoy them as much as we do!



Just interested in a specific subject? Click the desired category below to go right to it:

Portrait/Figure

First Place | Sarah Marie Lacey

The title I Am Everything challenges the idea that this woman is a one-dimensional stereotype. She is complex, rich. She contains multitudes. She is everything.

–Sarah Marie Lacey

Second Place | Brooke Olivares

Third Place | William Neukomm

Honorable Mentions

Back to Categories

Landscape

First Place | Ron Stocke

My advice to other artists is to fail frequently. This is so very important in painting. I’ve learned more from failure in every aspect of life than success.

–Ron Stocke

Second Place | Camille Przewodek

Third Place | Marcie Cohen

Honorable Mentions

Back to Categories

Animal/Wildflide

First Place | Dale Marie Muller

Let go of fear and be persistent. Listen to your soul and paint with true emotion. Find a subject that makes your heart sing so that your enthusiasm will shine through in your work.

–Dale Marie Muller

Second Place | Kyle Ma

Third Place | Anne Peyton

Honorable Mentions

Back to Categories

Still Life/Interior

First Place | Mimi Jensen

Roses are alive and complex, so the biggest challenge was painting them as they opened and before they completely wilted. They spent each night in our refrigerator!

–Mimi Jensen

Second Place | Roberto Rosenman

Third Place | Ann Kraft Walker

Honorable Mentions

Back to Categories

Abstract/Experimental

First Place | Sally Cooper

My marks are my emotional response to the canvas. They become a visual vocabulary. It’s important that they speak to each other.

–Sally Cooper

Second Place | Denise Athanas

Third Place | Sharen Watson

Honorable Mentions

Back to Categories

*A version of this article will also be found in the March 2018 issue of Artists Magazine.

Congratulations to each of the 30 winners of this year’s Annual Art Competition! Why not put your skills to the test? Enter next year’s competition now!

What’s your favorite category in the 2017 Annual Art Competition? Tell us in the comments below. Happy art-making, artists!

You may also like these articles: