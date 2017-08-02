When artist Sandrine Pelissier was in our video studios filming four instructional videos, she shared a few tips for creating more successful acrylic paintings.

Granted, I still consider myself a beginner when it comes to acrylic painting but these were tips I’d not seen before, at least not the way Sandrine demonstrated them.

So here they are, three quick acrylic painting tips for enhancing your work.

Auditioning Color

Auditioning color in your paintings is nothing new, but Sandrine’s technique allows you to try the color and easily wipe it off if you don’t like it, or incorporate the test color into the painting if you do like it.

By coloring over the selected area with a hard pastel you’ll be able to get a feel for what the area would look like in the color of your choice. If you don’t like the color, wipe it away with a damp sponge. If you do like the color, paint over the pastel with acrylic paint in a similar color.

The acrylic will mix with the pastel, giving the paint a slight variation that is desirable in natural compositions while also fixing the pastel to the canvas.

Correcting an Error

There are many ways to correct mistakes in your acrylic paintings. The most common one I’ve heard from the mixed-media artists I typically work with is to remove the paint while it’s wet using a baby wipe, or let it dry and go over it with another layer of paint.

However, Sandrine Pelissier has another option. Sandrine frequently uses high flow acrylic paints or acrylic inks in thin, transparent layers, almost like watercolors and as such, they can dry quite quickly. In this short

Sandrine frequently uses high flow acrylic paints or acrylic inks in thin, transparent layers — almost like watercolors; and as such, they can dry quite quickly. In this short clip, she shows you how to use a Magic Eraser sponge to pull up dry or near dry errors in your acrylic paintings.

Varnishing Your Painting

With all the artists I’ve worked with, and there have been a few, surprisingly I’d never seen an artist varnish an acrylic painting. Many mixed-media artists fix their work with a spray fixative because there are so many non-permanent mediums in their work.

The unexpected vibrancy of the colors after varnishing the painting is something that can’t be achieved by spraying a painting with a fixative. Try this technique on your next acrylic painting to take it to a whole new level!

If you want to learn more from Sandrine, check out her video workshops, listed below, which are now available to stream on ArtistsNetwork.tv! And be sure to visit her website, PaintingDemos.com. Enjoy!

You may also like these articles: