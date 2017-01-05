Shimmering Abstract Art: Easy Ways to Add Interest with Foil

Those of us who love creating mixed-media abstract art cannot have too many choices when it comes to materials, right? Transfer foil is something you might want to think about adding to your creative toolbox for its enchanting “wow” factor. I love the way it suggests something is a bit extra special.

Recently, I shared a technique for using transfer foil with paper clay. Here, I’ll share with you three ways you can use transfer foil on your abstract art—one with the help of heat and two without. Materials in the list below include those for all three methods so you can experiment with each and see for yourself which work best for you and your particular piece of art.

In each example, I have used Deco Foil by Therm O Web. Transfer foil is available in many colors and even a few patterns. I chose silver and a champagne color for my experiments.

What You Need

artwork

cardstock (or medium-weight paper)

double-sided tape (I used Scotch brand)

foil glue or clear glue that remains tacky when dry (I used iCraft deco foil liquid adhesive)

iron

release paper (I used parchment)

scissors

transfer foil

Select or Create a Work of Art

You can add transfer foil to an already existing work, or, you may want to start a work from scratch. Foil may be added at multiple stages, but obviously, it will appear differently if it’s painted over than if it remains on the top layer.

In each of my abstract art pieces, I had most of the art finished before I added foil. Afterward, I added a few fine details to finish things.

Adding Foil with Tape

Adding Foil with Glue

Adding Foil with Glue and Heat

Removing Unwanted Foil

I’ve barely scratched the surface here in terms of ways you can add a bit of shimmer to your abstracts (or any work of art!). If you’d like to learn many more ways, take a look at Shimmer and Shine Workshop by Christine Adolph (whose work is so pretty!). Christine goes into detail about the properties of transfer foil as well as ways to get the most of out each sheet.

