Break Through Artist Block with This Fun and Unique Exercise

Bust Through Artist Block

We’ve covered it numerous times: artist block. Art prompts, exercises, warm-ups and icebreakers — whatever it may be — can help you get into the creative mindset to start your next art project.

Other times, all it might take to break jumpstart your process is playing a cognitive game — or as I like to call them, “brain boosters,” such as a word search, crossword puzzle or even a quick game of Tetris.

But, what if you want both a brain boost and an artsy exercise to get you through the dreaded artist block? That’s where Matthew Cole’s new book, This is Not a Maze, comes in.

Don’t Get Caught in a Maze

This is Not a Maze is a unique activity book that essentially fuses a hidden search game and a coloring book into one to create a challenging but fun hybrid. Hidden in labyrinth designs are 1,000+ animals, objects and symbols.

Every page interlocks linear designs that may look the same at first, but each one focuses on finding distinctive images themed around a different letter from A to Z, or a number from 1 to 10. Watch the book trailer below, and then read on for your free excerpt.

How it Works

We’ve pulled a page from Cole’s book to help you find your way through the artist block maze so you can start your next successful art piece. The hidden objects to color in all start with “A,” since we are artists and art lovers, of course!

But, before you begin, here are a few important tips to keep in mind:

Objects and animals are not sized proportionally to one another.

sized proportionally to one another. No two objects or animals overlap one another.

Rotating the page may help you find all the objects and animals, because almost nothing is oriented vertically.

Everything is a closed shape, meaning you can fill in each object and animal with a fine felt-tip marker. Doing so will help you find every last item on the lists.

If you are unfamiliar with one of the listed objects or animals, ask a friend — or try searching the internet.

S. states have their state initials inside them. These letters do not count toward the small hidden letters in “Expert Mode.”

Don’t flip straight to the answers! While it’s fun to fill in the objects and animals by following the keys in the back of the book, the real fun is in finding everything for yourself.

Sophocles once said, “I would prefer even to fail with honor than to win by cheating.” In other words, resist the urge to flip to the back for the answers.

Ready to get started? Click here to download your free hidden image search. Enjoy!

You may also like these articles: