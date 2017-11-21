Fresh Perspectives and New Goals

The fall brings to mind fresh perspectives and new goals for us all. Finding and utilizing drawing basics, tips and exercises is one way to keep your new art commitments going or if you’ve been growing your art for a while, this is a way to reconnect with the painting and drawing you love.

10 Drawing Basics for Beginning Artists

1. Draw frequently so that drawing becomes instinctive.

2. Start with a five-minute drawing.

3. Carry a small sketchbook with you all the time.

4. Indulge yourself! Give yourself the space and time to draw what you enjoy.

5. Compare your drawing with past work and not other people’s work.

6. Remember: Nobody’s perfect.

7. Feel good when you draw. Losing yourself in a drawing is akin to meditation and provides relief from the stress of everyday life.

8. Achieve mastery of a medium or technique.

9. Drawing is a journey.

10. Start drawing at home … and then start traveling.

Inspiration to Carry You Through

Do you feel like you’ve just been woken up? Now full of energy and ready to go? Then these inspirations are working their magic on you! Don’t stop now.

The Best Painting and Drawing 2017 Book Bundle is here to take your art inspirations even further with hundreds of pages of beautiful artwork and artist insights that are like jet fuel to the creative spirit. Pour it on! Enjoy!

This article features content from Katherine Tyrrell's popular book, Drawing 365: Tips and Techniques to Build Your Confidence and Skill.

