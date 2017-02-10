Painting Techniques for Textured Abstract Art

While there are many, many mediums you can purchase to use to create texture in your artwork, you can also create texture in a different way– heat. In Jodi Ohl’s new book, Abstracts in Acrylic and Ink, she demonstrates heating a specific type of acrylic paint with a heat gun to create bubbles between the paint and the surface. When Jodi visited our studios again to film more instructional videos filled with abstract painting techniques, I had to see this demonstration in action. A photo is great but watching the bubbles appear is half the fun!

Here are a few key supplies and steps to get you started, but be sure to scroll down for the demonstration video!

What you’ll need

Ampersand Claybord (this is critical, no other surface will work)

Assorted Silks acrylic glazes

Ceramic tile

High-powered heat gun

Paintbrushes

Paper towels

Rubbing Alcohol

Spray bottle

Well ventilated workspace (you are, after all, burning plastic)

Cover the Claybord with black acrylic glaze.

2. Add color in a composition of your choosing using the Silks acrylic glazes.

3. Drop rubbing alcohol onto the surface to allow the paint to move in organic ways.

4. Move the painting onto the ceramic tile. Heat the paint and watch the bubbles appear!

In the video demonstration, Jodi mentions additional effects you can create on your painting: adding stamped images, adding additional paint colors or glazes, using tar gel to seal the surface and more. You can see how Jodi achieves all of these effects in the extended demonstration in her book, Abstracts in Acrylic and Ink.

