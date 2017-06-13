Skill and Expression Win the Day

It’s always exciting when we hear about emerging talents in the painting and drawing fields we are passionate about. Here I’d like to introduce you to seven pastel artists whose work demonstrates a level of skill and expression that has caught the attention of critiquing artists and specialists in the field alike.

You can see an example of the pastel work by each of the promising talents. If the exploration triggers your desire to experiment with pastel, check out the Pastel Painting with Confidence Collection from celebrated artist Desmond O’Hagan. His instruction will help your passion for pastel to grow, and his color and design skills will inspire you to put your art first! Go for it, artists. Enjoy!

Courtney

Layer Upon Layer

Pastel artists like Lynda Conley know the power of layering color. As you study her landscape painting, take note of how many colors your eye can tease out. Dozens, right? Conley is an emerging master of subtle color mixes that feel cohesive and vibrant at the same time.

A Way of Painting

Kathryn Gentile puts a lot of painterly power behind her pastels. The way she contrasts smooth swaths of pigment along the cliffs in her painting with the dabs and dots of the sea foam show you how to use a stick of pastel as if it were a brush loaded with paint.

The Way She Says It

We are caught up in Eileen Casey’s work because she is saying so much, and in such unusual ways. Her pastels combine identifiable imagery manipulated in such a way that the expressionist characteristics of those objects come to the fore, teasing our senses and surprising us in the very best way.

A Lover of the Mark

Audrey Dulmes is clearly an appreciator of Van Gogh. Her mark making calls to mind his charged lines and busy jots, and yet there are bold color combinations that Dulmes features that make it clear she is an artist on her own path.

Such Smooth Skin

Pastel artists who focus on portraiture have nerves of steel. Larlham is clearly one of that tribe–and likely sitting on the high council. Her skills in using pastel to create luminous skin that has both texture and smoothness is a marvel.

Dreamy Haze

There is something almost trippy in the fields Charles Peer paints in pastel. The warm colors that almost seem to change from green to gold to blue to pink command attention and interest from those of us who love the medium.

Formless & Lovely

Enid Wood’s work evokes visions of verdant spring flowers and the swirling power of Gaia. Her marks are unusual–tattered and wispy–and further the idea that you are seeing Mother Nature at her most lively.

**********

