Watercolor Cityscapes | Daniel Napp Gallery

Watercolor cityscapes and landscapes by Daniel Napp feature an expressive style and dramatic light effects that bring a modern vibe to traditional European scenes.

His technique for compelling scenes builds off open forms and surprising color juxtapositions. “A good watercolor appears like a collection of simple shapes that are painted without effort,” the German artist says. “I’m fascinated by the irony of it taking a lifetime of study to achieve this look.

“I learned to paint what I see and not what I know about things,” Napp says. “I also ceased holding myself to a set vision of what a finished work will look like once I commence painting. These days, I’m more open to the process of exploration. I’ve learned that expectations just limit the fun of watercolor. I find that when I surprise myself, chances are better that viewers of my work are going to be surprised, too.”

Learn more about Napp’s approach to art in the April 2017 issue of Watercolor Artist, available in print or as a download at northlightshop.com. Available on newsstands February 14.

Get waterwork brushwork and color tips:

You may also like these articles: