Calling all artists! We have an exciting announcement to share with you! Artists Network is getting a face lift. That means a brand new redesign, new features throughout the site, gorgeous imagery as always and a new gallery where you can upload your art.

We will be looking good and feeling fine as the main headquarters for all your art needs with a website that is now and always built just for you, artists.

Coming Together

We’re also bringing together several of our sister sites with us. Artist Daily, Artists Network University, Artists Network TV and Artists Network will come together to make one multimedia destination art community for you. You’ll get the same great expertise you’ve always come to expect, just as part of a bigger home.

Whether you’re picking up a paintbrush for the first time or preparing for a solo exhibition or group show… Whether you are art curious or an appreciator who relishes all the rich historic, creative and cultural intersections that art provides… Artist Network is with you for every step of your artful journey.



Connecting you with ideas, inspiration, and skill — that’s what we do. Soon it will just be even better with our newly updated website!

Be in the Know

Exclusive announcements, offers and giveaways are coming soon too! Stay tuned. We can’t wait for you to see this exciting change and where it takes us!

Let us know if you have questions or what you hope to see on the new website. Comment below or send an email to info@artistsnetwork.com.

