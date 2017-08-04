Brunette, Blond or Redhead, Your Hair Can Be Art!

When it comes to making art, it’s okay to think outside the “canvas.” Ursula Goff does just that by taking “getting into the creative mindset” to a whole new level: creating masterful artwork … in her clients’ hair!

Hair colorist by trade, Ursula creates beautiful styles from daring dyes to bright balayage highlights. But, that’s not all she does. She walks a thin line between a stylish hairdo and a striking work of art, incorporating the works of Old Masters from Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night to Edvard Munch’s The Scream.

With more than 50K fans on Facebook and over 91K followers and counting on Instagram, Ursula’s unique approach to hair leaves people wanting more — and more she gives! Her website not only features some of her hairstyles but also offers tutorials, videos and even a blog so her fans and clients alike can keep up with her dos and doings.

“I suppose I am known primarily for being a hair colorist, which is my main occupation, so you will see a lot of that [on my website],” writes Ursula. “But I also have a degree in psychology, and I have a lot of random interests — some of them creative, some of them academic. and some of them are just miscellaneous.”

Do you, boo. We love it, and we think you will, too. Below are some of Ursula’s artful hairstyles. Enjoy!

We are Screaming with Joy with This Edvard Munch-Inspired Do

Channeling her Inner Joan Miró

Get Your Marilyn On with Andy Warhol Flair

Starry Night, Starry Hair — Take 1

Simultaneous Style and Art with This Robert Delaunay Do!

Marilyn and Andy Warhol — AGAIN! (Because, This is Brilliant, Right!?)

Starry Night, Starry Hair — Take 2

The usual Van Gogh #vangogh #vangoghhair#hairpaintings #artonhair #starrynight #behindthechair #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor17 #btconeshot_vibrant17 A post shared by Ursula Goff (@uggoff) on May 22, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Color Me Pretty with This Style Inspired by a Wassily Kandinsky Color Study

Can’t Forget THE Georgia O’Keeffe and Her Lovely Poppy Paintings

My eyes are drawn to brilliant colors, and Ursula’s Instagram page is filled with them. Instagram is by far one of my favorite social media platforms. Perhaps, it’s because the app is so visually engaging; or, perhaps, it is because the app prides itself on being in the moment (hint: “Insta”).

Regardless of the reason, I check Instagram daily to inspire my inner creative — which is how I stumbled upon Ursula.

If you get inspired by seeing other artists’ work like I do, then you’re in luck. I promise to keep trolling the platform for more amazing art goodies. Stay tuned, artists!

What do you think about Ursula’s artful hairdos? Tell us in the comments below!

You may also like these articles: