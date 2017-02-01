Improve Your Painting with Still Lifes

Get back to basics with a still life painting!

Still life paintings allow you to take your time to focus on light and shadow, values, color, and shapes in a controlled atmosphere.

Still Life Painting with Richard Robinson

Setup a Simple Still Life
A great still life begins with the setup. Follow Richard Robinson’s tips for setting up a simple still life.

Use Value to Create Form
A range of values will create depth and dimension in your paintings.

Simple Steps to Success with Still Life Painting

To get more painting lessons to improve your skills using still lifes, join New Zealand artist, Richard Robinson, for Painting Still Lifes Part 1: Simple Shapes. In this video workshop, you’ll learn painting tips to

  • Capture gesture with brushstrokes
  • Color mixing techniques
  • How to see color as value
  • And more to paint simply with still lifes

Preview the Painting Still Lifes Part 1: Simple Shapes video here now, then visit ArtistsNetwork.tv to access the full-length video, and try out the Parts 2, 3, and 4 in this series.

 

