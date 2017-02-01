Get back to basics with a still life painting!

Still life paintings allow you to take your time to focus on light and shadow, values, color, and shapes in a controlled atmosphere.

Setup a Simple Still Life

A great still life begins with the setup. Follow Richard Robinson’s tips for setting up a simple still life.

Use Value to Create Form

A range of values will create depth and dimension in your paintings.

To get more painting lessons to improve your skills using still lifes, join New Zealand artist, Richard Robinson, for Painting Still Lifes Part 1: Simple Shapes. In this video workshop, you’ll learn painting tips to

Capture gesture with brushstrokes

Color mixing techniques

How to see color as value

And more to paint simply with still lifes

Preview the Painting Still Lifes Part 1: Simple Shapes video here now, then visit ArtistsNetwork.tv to access the full-length video, and try out the Parts 2, 3, and 4 in this series.

