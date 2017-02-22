Watercolor Challenge: Bluebonnets

Love Jean Haines’ loose, lovely painting style? Try it yourself with this simple watercolor challenge!

Follow along with Jean as she demonstrates painting bluebonnets in just a few minutes. It’s a great way to practice, warm up, and put spare scraps of watercolor paper to good use.

For this watercolor challenge, you will need:

Your favorite watercolor brush

A small brush, like a liner or rigger

Watercolor paints in the following or similar colors:

French Ultramarine

Cascade Green

Cobalt Turquoise

Yellow

Scraps of watercolor paper

Reference photo

In this quick study, you’ll practice observing your subject, making petal shapes, and varying color. Try setting a timer for five or ten minutes to keep yourself from working each shape too seriously. You might find yourself creating more interesting shapes when you’re a little rushed! Jean also demonstrates how to create the impression of more bluebonnets in the distance with just a few touches of the brush. Finally, you’ll see how to use brush techniques for lifting and adding color to add light, interest, and excitement to your flowers.

“These little studies are invaluable for progressing as an artist,” Jean says. “Painting one or two things quickly each day is a good way to improve your skill for observation and speeding up on technique.”

About the Artist

An accomplished author and painter well known for her passion for art, Jean Haines teaches hundreds of students via hosting international watercolor workshops all over the world. With awards

and exhibitions across the United Kingdom, United States, and internationally, Haines is a member of the SWA, Society of Women Artists, and was a recipient of the Anthony J. Lester Award. Visit JeanHaines.com for more information on her upcoming workshops.

