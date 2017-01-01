The Artist’s Magazine Submission Guidelines

The Artist’s Magazine, with a circulation of 60,000, is created for artists and art enthusiasts. It showcases the best work—in all media and in all styles—of the best artists working today. With practical lessons in technique, engaging interviews, lively discussions of timely issues and news of exhibitions and events, The Artist’s Magazine inspires, informs, encourages and instructs so that an artist’s creative life will be filled with success as well as pleasure.

We receive many questions from artists and writers who are interested in being in the magazine. You’ll find information about submitting your work here.

If you are an artist

We look for artists whose work is exceptional—of the highest quality and evincing something rare. Our mission is to inspire and educate, so we expect artists whose work we feature to be generous with their knowledge. You should be eager to describe and explain aspects of craft; you should be willing to take photos of a work in progress or document the process in some way.

If you would like to show us your art to consider featuring in the magazine, please follow these instructions. We try to respond to queries within six months. Please do not call about the status of your submission.

How to submit your artwork:

In a cover letter, tell us what our readers could learn from the way you work Send a sleeve of clearly labeled slides or a CD of digital images Enclose a resume Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope Send your submission to:

Artist Queries

The Artist’s Magazine

10151 Carver Rd, Ste 200

Cincinnati, OH 45242

If you are a freelance writer

Our writers are visual artists or writers who understand the ups and downs of the creative process and who can ask good questions. We want writers who have personality and who are rigorous, professional, exact and represent our magazine well. It’s imperative to be familiar with our magazine; call 855/842-5267 or visit our online store to order a sample copy.

We welcome pitches of story ideas that emphasize the creative process and how an artist works with a medium, solves problems and conducts business. Our readers are artists, so techniques and methods must be explained using the language of art.

Do not send completed manuscripts. We try to respond to queries within six months. Please do not call about the status of your submission. We buy all rights for articles and typically pay $400 to $600 for features.

How to pitch your story:

Send a cover letter/query that details your story idea. Include slides or a CD of images (if applicable). Enclose photocopied clips of previous articles you’ve published and a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you’d like them to be returned to you. (Materials submitted without an SASE will not be returned.) Send the query to:

Queries

The Artist’s Magazine

10151 Carver Rd, Ste 200

Cincinnati, OH 45242