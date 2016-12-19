Winter Watercolors: Embrace the BURRR!

There’s no sugar-coating it– winter is on! And while it may be tempting to want to downshift into hermit mode for the rest of the season, we decided to take a different approach and embrace the BURRR by featuring some of our favorite winter watercolors that have appeared over the years in our Splash: The Best of Watercolor series.

About the Winter Watercolors Artists

William C. Wright is an accomplished watercolorist with more than thirty years of painting experience. His realist style is noted for its dramatic light and color. His work is shown in galleries throughout the United States, as well as many national competitions,

Beth Verheyden is a watercolorist and painting teacher at Verheyden Studios.

Andy Evansen is a sought-after workshop instructor who paints and teaches internationally. His award-winning watercolor works are in collections on four continents and have appeared on the covers of several prominent art magazines.



Christine Misencik Bunn began her career as a designer for American Greeting Cards. After some additional graduate work she went on to teach in the public school system, where she remained for thirty years. Since retiring, she devotes much of her time to painting and teaching workshops. She has also exhibited her work in numerous national shows, where several of her paintings won awards.

Ted Head is an acclaimed artist, who’s paintings celebrate the beauty of rivers, wildlife, pets and people. His work has been featured in several prestigious art magazines and books. He has also won awards at numerous festivals and exhibitions, and his paintings are collected worldwide.

You may also like these articles: