NYC Watercolor Cityscapes | Tim Saternow Gallery
Tim Saternow takes his NYC watercolor cityscapes to new heights. In his urban scenes, the grit and weight of masonry and steel are so enveloped in light that they threaten to dissolve into the air around them. His paintings deploy highly adventurous watercolor handling to break up the image, melt away edges, and create a ...
April 2017: The Color Issue
– Turn Up the Heat to Set the Mood
– 2 Simple Steps to Amp Up the Drama
– Liven Up Your Portrait Palette
– 9 Tricky Terms Defined
– Watermedia Showcase Winners Revealed
– Loosen Up With Alla Prima
– The Must-Have Tool That Will Change the Way You See
Featured Artists: cover artist Thomas W. Schaller, Lisa O’Regan, Tim Saternow, Daniel Napp, Walt Davis, Catherine Hills, Yin Jun, Zhu Liangchuan and Yue Luo and more
VIDEO: 8th Annual Watermedia Showcase
GALLERY: Tim Saternow’s watercolor cityscapes and tips for beginners
GALLERY: Daniel Napp’s watercolor scenes
Watercolor Techniques for Creating Mist by Pouring and Lifting | Catherine P. O’Neill Demo
Catherine P. O’Neill shares her watercolor techniques for pouring and lifting to create the effect of mist. Follow along step-by-step in this demonstration.
Watercolor Painting Video | Watercolor Artist February 2017 Issue Preview
The February issue of Watercolor Artist features the paintings that won top prizes in national watercolor society exhibitions, creative jump-starts and new watercolor hacks to try. Featured artists include Helen Brown, Nadine Charlsen, Kathleen S. Giles, Olga Litvinenko, Yael Maimon, Enza Viceconte, William Trost Richards and more. Watch our preview and check it out!
Paint Along 31: Combine Photos for Better Artistic Narratives | LIVE with Johannes Vloothuis
