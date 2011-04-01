Watercolor Artist

  • NYC Watercolor Cityscapes | Tim Saternow Gallery

    Tim Saternow takes his NYC watercolor cityscapes to new heights. In his urban scenes, the grit and weight of masonry and steel are so enveloped in light that they threaten to dissolve into the air around them. His paintings deploy highly adventurous watercolor handling to break up the image, melt away edges, and create a ...

 

Current Issue

April 2017: The Color Issue

 

– Turn Up the Heat to Set the Mood
– 2 Simple Steps to Amp Up the Drama
– Liven Up Your Portrait Palette
– 9 Tricky Terms Defined
– Watermedia Showcase Winners Revealed
– Loosen Up With Alla Prima
– The Must-Have Tool That Will Change the Way You See

Featured Artists: cover artist Thomas W. Schaller, Lisa O’Regan, Tim Saternow, Daniel Napp, Walt Davis, Catherine Hills, Yin Jun, Zhu Liangchuan and Yue Luo and more

Also Inside the April 2017 Issue:

VIDEO: 8th Annual Watermedia Showcase

GALLERY: Tim Saternow’s watercolor cityscapes and tips for beginners

GALLERY: Daniel Napp’s watercolor scenes

FREE DOWNLOAD: Watercolor Artist 2016 Article Index

Get 5 years (2011-2015) of Watercolor Artist on one CD

  • Watercolor Painting Video | Watercolor Artist February 2017 Issue Preview

    watercolor landscape Olga Litvenenko | watercolor painting

    The February issue of Watercolor Artist features the paintings that won top prizes in national watercolor society exhibitions, creative jump-starts and new watercolor hacks to try. Featured artists include Helen Brown, Nadine Charlsen, Kathleen S. Giles, Olga Litvinenko, Yael Maimon, Enza Viceconte, William Trost Richards and more. Watch our preview and check it out!

  • Paint Along 31: Combine Photos for Better Artistic Narratives | LIVE with Johannes Vloothuis

    Landscape painting from photos with Johannes Vlothuis

    TIME: 1:00 to 5:00 PM EST DATES: 3 Saturdays: February 4, 11 and 18 WHERE: From the comfort of your home You do not have to attend the sessions live. Everything gets recorded and can be downloaded at no extra cost. Register for the Paint Along 31: Combine Photo References to Create Better Artistic Narratives Live online workshop here now! Join landscape artist, Johannes ...

  • Currently Open for Submissions!

    The All Media Art Competition from The Artist’s Magazine is accepting entries. Details Here! Deadline is November 14, 2016. Other Upcoming Art Contests can be found on our Art Competitions page.

  • North Light VIP (Very Important Painter) Program

    THE NORTH LIGHT VIP PROGRAM IS BETTER THAN EVER! You’ll Love This Art Membership If: You want to dedicate yourself to your art & save at the same time You love learning new painting and drawing techniques & approaches You’re an artist looking to save money, get great deals and improve your painting or drawing For decades, North Light has ...