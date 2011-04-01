Tim Saternow takes his NYC watercolor cityscapes to new heights. In his urban scenes, the grit and weight of masonry and steel are so enveloped in light that they threaten to dissolve into the air around them. His paintings deploy highly adventurous watercolor handling to break up the image, melt away edges, and create a ...

April 2017: The Color Issue



– Turn Up the Heat to Set the Mood

– 2 Simple Steps to Amp Up the Drama

– Liven Up Your Portrait Palette

– 9 Tricky Terms Defined

– Watermedia Showcase Winners Revealed

– Loosen Up With Alla Prima

– The Must-Have Tool That Will Change the Way You See

Featured Artists: cover artist Thomas W. Schaller, Lisa O’Regan, Tim Saternow, Daniel Napp, Walt Davis, Catherine Hills, Yin Jun, Zhu Liangchuan and Yue Luo and more

