From Watercolor Artist
Olga Litvinenko’s Watercolor Cityscapes
With a self-control borne out of experience, Olga Litvinenko knows when to forge ahead and when to scale back in glowing watercolors that express her love of city life.
Current Issue
February 2017
- 26 Best Watermedia Paintings of the Year
- Never Paint Water the Same Way Again
- Shed New Light on Your Subjects
- 6 Painting Hacks That Really Work
Featured Artists: Helen Brown, Nadine Charlsen, Kathleen S. Giles, Olga Litvinenko, Yael Maimon, Enza Viceconte, William Trost Richards and more
Also Inside the February 2017 Issue:
VIDEO: February 2017 issue preview
FREE DOWNLOAD: Watercolor Artist 2016 Article Index
DEADLINES (and video!): 2017 watercolor society exhibition dates
GALLERY: Olga Litvinenko’s watercolor cityscapes
GALLERY: Nadine Charlsen’s watercolor landscapes
GALLERY: Yael Maimon’s watercolor figures
GALLERY: watercolor seascapes by Enza Viceconte
GALLERY: Yael Maimon’s charcoal cat studies and watercolor paintings
Get 5 years (2011-2015) of Watercolor Artist on one CD
Watercolor Demo
Watercolor Techniques for Creating Mist by Pouring and Lifting | Catherine P. O’Neill Demo
Catherine P. O’Neill shares her watercolor techniques for pouring and lifting to create the effect of mist. Follow along step-by-step in this demonstration.
Blog
Watercolor Painting Video | Watercolor Artist February 2017 Issue Preview
The February issue of Watercolor Artist features the paintings that won top prizes in national watercolor society exhibitions, creative jump-starts and new watercolor hacks to try. Featured artists include Helen Brown, Nadine Charlsen, Kathleen S. Giles, Olga Litvinenko, Yael Maimon, Enza Viceconte, William Trost Richards and more. Watch our preview and check it out!
