A Display of Excellence | Meet the 34th Annual Art Competition Winners

Art Inspiration, Art Mediums

Introducing This Year’s Annual Art Competition Winners

For the past 34 years, we have witnessed the pursuit of excellence in the form of our Annual Art Competition. Every year brings us new, compelling art from across the globe, pushing boundaries and rendering work that both recognizes the present and honors the past.

We welcome these works of art as part of Artists Magazine for their boldness and their beauty. And we hope you enjoy them as much as we do!


Just interested in a specific subject? Click the desired category below to go right to it:

Portrait/Figure

First Place | Sarah Marie Lacey

The title I Am Everything challenges the idea that this woman is a one-dimensional stereotype. She is complex, rich. She contains multitudes. She is everything.

–Sarah Marie Lacey

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

I am everything by Sarah Marie Lacey, oil on linen

Second Place | Brooke Olivares

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

The Orange Mug by Brook Olivares, oil on canvas

Third Place | William Neukomm

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Chomp by William Neukomm, oil on linen

Honorable Mentions

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

K’nea by Sydney Bella Sparrow, oil on linen panel

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

#blacklivesmatter #gaylivesmatter by Justin Hess, oil on linen

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

1915 by Eugene Kuperman, oil on linen

 

Landscape

First Place | Ron Stocke

My advice to other artists is to fail frequently. This is so very important in painting. I’ve learned more from failure in every aspect of life than success.

–Ron Stocke

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Bermondsey, London by Ron Stocke, watercolor on paper

Second Place | Camille Przewodek

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

A Road Less Traveled by Camille Przewodek, oil on panel

Third Place | Marcie Cohen

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Path to Chianti by Marcie Cohen, pastel on paper

Honorable Mentions

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Pink House by Emily Thompson, oil on panel

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Downtown Zurich by Esther Huser, oil on aluminum

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Hell’s Kitchen by Nancie King Mertz, pastel on paper

 

Animal/Wildflide

First Place | Dale Marie Muller

Let go of fear and be persistent. Listen to your soul and paint with true emotion. Find a subject that makes your heart sing so that your enthusiasm will shine through in your work.

–Dale Marie Muller

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Descend by Dale Marie Muller, oil on canvas

Second Place | Kyle Ma

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Beautiful Morning by Kyle Ma, oil on panel

Third Place | Anne Peyton

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

On His Territory by Anne Peyton, acrylic on board

Honorable Mentions

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Moving On by Jan Stommes, oil on canvas

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

QR Code GLM by Rick Pas, acrylic on panel

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Woven by Linda Besse, oil on panel

 

Still Life/Interior

First Place | Mimi Jensen

Roses are alive and complex, so the biggest challenge was painting them as they opened and before they completely wilted. They spent each night in our refrigerator!

–Mimi Jensen

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Family Reunion by Mimi Jensen, oil on canvas

Second Place | Roberto Rosenman

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Artist and Jester by Roberto Rosenman, oil on panel

Third Place | Ann Kraft Walker

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

They Flew Away by Ann Kraft Walker, oil on panel

Honorable Mentions

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Attempted Murder by Kari Tirrell, acrylic on aluminum

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Cuties with the Blues by Martha Cowan, oil panel

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Victoriana by Robert Papp, oil on linen

 

Abstract/Experimental

First Place | Sally Cooper

My marks are my emotional response to the canvas. They become a visual vocabulary. It’s important that they speak to each other.

–Sally Cooper

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Conversations in Blue Sally Cooper, acrylic on canvas

Second Place | Denise Athanas

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Jazzy Red IV by Denise Athanas, acrylic on paper

Third Place | Sharen Watson

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Apples 4 Apples; Dust 2 Dust; On the Road to Success, Who Should One Trust. by Sharen Watson, acrylic on canvas

Honorable Mentions

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Autumn Abstract by Aili Kurtis, oil on canvas

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Waiting in the Wings by Liz Walker, acrylic marbling and collage on paper

Annual Art Competition | Artists Network

Learning to walk in my own shadow, #11 by Geoffrey McCormack, acrylic on paper

 

*A version of this article will also be found in the March 2018 issue of Artists Magazine.

Congratulations to each of the 30 winners of this year’s Annual Art Competition! Why not put your skills to the test? Enter next year’s competition now!

What’s your favorite category in the 2017 Annual Art Competition? Tell us in the comments below. Happy art-making, artists!

 

Comment (1)

  • Jean Chang

    These are all excellent paintings, but I find it very discouraging to watercolorists that only one watercolor was chosen as a winner. It’s hard to believe that there were not more watercolors as winners.

    November 15, 2017 at 7:47 pm

