Introducing This Year’s Annual Art Competition Winners
For the past 34 years, we have witnessed the pursuit of excellence in the form of our Annual Art Competition. Every year brings us new, compelling art from across the globe, pushing boundaries and rendering work that both recognizes the present and honors the past.
We welcome these works of art as part of Artists Magazine for their boldness and their beauty. And we hope you enjoy them as much as we do!
- Portrait/Figure: Juror, David Jon Kassan
- Landscape: Juror, Jerry N. Weiss
- Animal/Wildlife: Juror, Julie Askew
- Still Life/Interior: Juror, Jaye Schlesinger
- Abstract/Experimental: Juror, Betsy Dillard Stroud
Portrait/Figure
First Place | Sarah Marie Lacey
The title I Am Everything challenges the idea that this woman is a one-dimensional stereotype. She is complex, rich. She contains multitudes. She is everything.
–Sarah Marie Lacey
Second Place | Brooke Olivares
Third Place | William Neukomm
Honorable Mentions
Landscape
First Place | Ron Stocke
My advice to other artists is to fail frequently. This is so very important in painting. I’ve learned more from failure in every aspect of life than success.
–Ron Stocke
Second Place | Camille Przewodek
Third Place | Marcie Cohen
Honorable Mentions
Animal/Wildflide
First Place | Dale Marie Muller
Let go of fear and be persistent. Listen to your soul and paint with true emotion. Find a subject that makes your heart sing so that your enthusiasm will shine through in your work.
–Dale Marie Muller
Second Place | Kyle Ma
Third Place | Anne Peyton
Honorable Mentions
Still Life/Interior
First Place | Mimi Jensen
Roses are alive and complex, so the biggest challenge was painting them as they opened and before they completely wilted. They spent each night in our refrigerator!
–Mimi Jensen
Second Place | Roberto Rosenman
Third Place | Ann Kraft Walker
Honorable Mentions
Abstract/Experimental
First Place | Sally Cooper
My marks are my emotional response to the canvas. They become a visual vocabulary. It’s important that they speak to each other.
–Sally Cooper
Second Place | Denise Athanas
Third Place | Sharen Watson
Honorable Mentions
These are all excellent paintings, but I find it very discouraging to watercolorists that only one watercolor was chosen as a winner. It’s hard to believe that there were not more watercolors as winners.