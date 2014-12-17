It’s that time of year again, when I pack up my stuff and head to Florida. I’ve come to realize that when you divide yourself between two venues, time seems to speed up exponentially. It has come to feel as if I’m always on the road. Before I have the chance to completely unpack at one of the houses, I’m returning the items to the bags for the return trip. Gerbil wheel, anyone?

But, I’m not complaining. This kind of life keeps you fresh! I’m constantly planning new things and looking forward to the adventures the following six months will bring. And being a teacher, I’m eager to see the students I’ve had to leave behind, and pick up where we left off. Hectic? Yes! Worth it? You bet!

So, I’m now preparing my projects and lessons for the art workshops in Florida. What an interesting line-up I have for you! Visit my art workshops page for a list of what I will be covering this year. If you’ve ever wanted a vacation destination full of fun, sun and great art, here is your chance! Don’t wait too long to register, for the word is getting out and my classes are filling faster every year! Yay!

2015 Art Workshops in Florida

January 5-9: Realistic Portraits in Graphite

January 26-30: Realistic Portraits in Colored Pencil

February 9-13: Animal Drawing in Graphite

February 23-27: Colored Pencil Drawing

March 2-6: Acrylic Landscapes and Seascapes

March 23-27: Realistic Painting in Acrylic

April 13-17: Drawing Flowers and Nature in Colored Pencil

Register and get more details at RookeryBay.org. If you have any questions at all, please email me.

Hope to see you there!

Lee

