The Ultimate Artistic Goals

Over the weekend, a friend of mine joked that his ultimate artistic goals are something like:

1) Making work that is awesome

2) Being famous or having people appreciate your work so you can make a living doing it

and 3) Doing what you want — meaning you are your own master and no one else is driving your creative bus or pigeonholing you.

And then we both laughed … a little hysterically … because that three-pronged goal is one that only a handful of artists are able to achieve. The rest of us, if we are lucky, will secure one or two of those aims, and it is compromise after compromise along the way.

What’s Making It?

One way that an artist has the best shot at “making it” is for him or her to be in control of their part in the art business. In this day and age that can mean learning how to sell art online so that you are networking with your collectors directly and establishing yourself almost like a standalone gallery of one.

Specialize and Astound

It might also mean specializing in a particular genre. Maybe you are going to focus on becoming the portrait painting artist for your region, and even within that you can specialize in corporate portraits or children’s portraits. Or you could apply your skills and sell your art by working in a noteworthy way–you could develop a clientele interested inlarge-scalee drawings or miniatures.

Your Path, Your Choice

The point is making the compromises about where to sell art or what kind of art you will be making for yourself — don’t let outside influences lead you along a path you didn’t choose but merely settled for. And that means staying informed about what exactly you can do with the art you hold so dear. Artist’s Market 2018: How and Where to Sell Your Art — a deluxe guide to exploring the aspects of art business and selling art — can help us all put the control of our art in our hands.

You’ll find practical tips and techniques on managing your art business, plus strategies for selling artwork and advice on marketing art. Artist’s Market 2018: How and Where to Sell Your Art made me realize that there are so many avenues to explore and that the more we do the better chance we have of reaching that pie in the sky dream of being awesome and famous while doing what you want. And it is a definitely a dream worth reaching for!

What’s your criteria for “making it?” And are you there yet? Leave a comment and let us know.