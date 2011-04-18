North Light Shop

  • kathleen l

    Your websites are the most confusing I have ever dealt with I purchased downloads from North light and keep trying to access them and it keeps directing me to Artist network. AN says i purchased some from them. It actually shows where I purchased downloads. I do not remember ever dealing with AN. I have also purchased from CP&S. Could someone please help me with this chaos.
    Thank you,
    Kathleen

    December 9, 2017 at 11:33 pm
    • Maria Woodie

      Hi Kathleen,

      Thank you so much for letting us know about your login troubles. Artists Network has merged with Artist Daily, Artists Network TV, Artists Network University and North Light Shop so our community members can access their art resources all in one place: Artists Network. To access your North Light Shop videos, you will need to link your old account(s) with a new Artists Network account. Then you should be able to access all of your old purchases and videos.

      For more information on how to register, please check out our FAQs page: https://www.artistsnetwork.com/faqs. You can also email customerservice@artistsnetwork.com or call us at 855-842-5267 for additional assistance. I hope this helps, and thank you again for reaching out to us! We hope you enjoy your experience with the new Artists Network! 🙂

      December 11, 2017 at 2:39 pm

