The Ultimate Guide to Linear Perspective Drawing

How to Draw Perspective—Where to Start

Perspective is the art of drawing or painting what the eye sees, in other words, making two dimensional objects seem three. Artists use a variety of perspective drawing techniques to create the illusion of distance and depth on a flat surface.

We put together this free tutorial to help guide your perspective drawing efforts, starting with a basic drawing techniques, moving onto additional angles and formations with two-point perspective, and ending with a three-point perspective overview. What better way to learn than through step-by-step drawing exercises?

Whether you are a veteran at perspective drawing, or simply want to learn how to draw perspective, this free linear perspective guide is one you will turn to again and again.